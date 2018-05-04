Brayden Borquez of Harvard-Westlake sets the standard at Mission League track finals

May. 3, 2018, 6:28 p.m.
- Track
Like father, like son. In the late 1980s, Anthony Borquez set school records at Alemany High in the 100, 200 and 400. He signed with USC and became a teammate of future Olympic champion Quincy Watts.
Nearly 30 years later, there’s another Borquez heating up the track. Brayden Borquez, Anthony’s son, is a junior at Harvard-Westlake and showing the same kind of speed and versatility of his father.
“He’s better than his dad,” Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Joe McNab said Thursday at the Mission League track and field finals at Occidental College.
Borquez was part of a winning 4 x 100-meter relay team that recorded the second fastest time in the state in 41.41. He also won the 400 in 48.30 and the 300 hurdles in 39.57 and was part of the 4 x 400-meter relay team. His versatility helps make Harvard-Westlake the favorite to win its first Southern Section Division 3 championship since 1992.
For him to compete in both the hurdles and 400 is impressive, because each one is a grueling race.
“Once I got used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable, I was good,” he said.
Harvard-Westlake has many contributors this season. Pole vaulter Tiber Seireeni went 16 feet, 2 inches, the second-best mark in the state. High jumper Tierni Kaufman won the girls’ title with an effort of 5-7.
May. 3, 2018, 7:17 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1
May. 2, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Huntington Beach came through with a home-run barrage in the fourth inning on Wednesday against visiting Los Alamitos, hitting four home runs during a seven-run inning that helped the Oilers come away with a 9-3 victory to clinch at least a tie for the Sunset League title.
Nick Lopez started things off with a solo home run to left field. Justin Brodt hit a home run to right field. After a single and error, Ken Takada hit a three-run home run to left field. Jag Burden later hit a two-run home run to right field. Huntington Beach is 22-4 and 10-1.
Edison pulled into a tie for third place with Fountain Valley after a 10-6 victory over Fountain Valley. Connor Aoki had two hits and three RBIs.
May. 2, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
- Baseball
As Steven Villagran goes, so go the San Fernando Tigers. A four-year starter with a 4.3 grade-point average, Villagran is the player who makes things happen. San Fernando came into this week needing a sweep of Kennedy to take control of the Valley Mission League, and that’s what happened, with Villagran leading the way.
He opened the game with a single on Wednesday, stole second and soon scored. He later walked three times, twice intentionally. He made a diving catch in center field that major leaguers couldn’t have done. He helped San Fernando knock off Kennedy 5-3 to take a one-game lead with two to play.
“Everyone was counting us out,” Villagran said. “That first lost to Sylmar, everyone thought we were done. We rose up.”
May. 2, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Sage Hill 10, Whitney 0
May. 1, 2018, 9:46 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
First round, Tuesday
May. 1, 2018, 6:05 p.m.
- Baseball
Living up to expectations, Sam Hliboki has been every bit the ace pitcher Harvard-Westlake was hoping for this season, and he appears to be headed to peak form two weeks before the start of the Division 1 playoffs.
On Tuesday, he struck out 10 and allowed one hit as the Wolverines clinched the Mission League championship with a 4-0 win over Loyola.
Hliboki, a junior committed to Vanderbilt, is 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings. Michael Snyder had two hits and three RBIs. Harvard-Westlake (22-3, 14-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
Apr. 30, 2018, 9:16 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Palm Desert is home to quite a brother-sister hitting combination in the Sprinkles.
Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle are engaged in a battle for hitting supremacy in the family.
Jordan, a junior, has 35 hits in 23 games while batting .432 for the baseball team.
Apr. 30, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
- Baseball
Camarillo and Moorpark are playing a three-game series this week to decide the Coastal Canyon League championship in prep baseball. In game one on Monday, it was the Scorpions coming away with a 3-1 victory.
Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one run in five innings. Devin Huffman got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Vinnie Alfino contributed two hits.
Camarillo is 20-4 and 6-2 in league. Moorpark is 18-6-1 and 7-1. The teams play again Wednesday at Camarillo and Friday at Moorpark. Then Moorpark has to face Simi Valley next week in a two-game series.
Apr. 30, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
With two weeks left in the regular season, Harvard-Westlake has moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.
Orange Lutheran is No. 2 and Huntington Beach No. 3.
