Bru McCoy of Mater Dei is considered the No. 1 two-way player in the Southland. (Luis Sinco)

There has been no better two-way player in Southern California than Bru McCoy of Santa Ana Mater Dei.

As a receiver, he has caught 35 passes for 648 yards and nine touchdowns. As a linebacker, he has five sacks.

He’ll receive plenty of attention from St. John Bosco in Friday’s showdown game at Santa Ana Stadium.