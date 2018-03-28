Bryn Harper goes from JV pitcher to varsity ace at Esperanza

After being sidelined for a week because of rain, La Mirada’s baseball team couldn’t wait to face Cerritos in its Suburban League opener on Monday. And no one was better than sophomore Jared Jones, who struck out 11 in a 3-0 victory for La Mirada.

Jones has been known more for hits hitting. He came in batting .500. But he let his pitching do his talking this time. Darius Perry hit a home run. La Mirada is 8-1-1 overall.

A six-run seventh inning helped Glendora overcome a 1-0 deficit to defeat South Hills 6-1 in a Palomares League game. Sergio Ramirez and Bryce Wooldridge each had two hits. Adam Armstrong allowed one run in five innings. Jacob Gonzalez got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh by getting a double play.