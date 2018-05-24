Baseball coach Burt Call appears out at Mater Dei

May. 24, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
- Baseball
Burt Call, who just completed his 19th season as baseball coach at Mater Dei, is not returning. That’s the word from parents and players associated with the team.
Call has not returned messages seeking comment. Similar messages left for Mater Dei Athletic Director Tia Meza have not been returned. When contacted, an assistant athletic director said he could comment on a personnel matter.
Call was The Times’ coach of the year in 2010 when Mater Dei won the Division 1 championship, and he’s much respected by fellow coaches. His son, Chad, a junior infielder, is expected to transfer.
May. 23, 2018, 5:08 p.m.
- Baseball
Dalton Ponce of Etiwanda performed quite a tight-rope act on Wednesday, pitching out of jams again and again to enable the Eagles to advance to Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals after a 3-1 victory over La Mirada.
La Mirada (26-4-1) had more hits and more scoring opportunities than Etiwanda, but Ponce came through with big pitches when it counted. He got out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth inning and escaped the sixth inning with runners on first and third.
In the seventh, La Mirada finally scored on Brandon Rho’s RBI single, his third hit of the game. With runners on first and third and two outs, Ponce struck out Emilio Morales to end the game. He gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked five. La Mirada had nine runners stranded.
May. 23, 2018, 3:34 p.m.
- Baseball
The City Section Open Division quarterfinals in prep baseball will take place on Thursday, and you can count on all eight remaining coaches having their entire pitching staffs available for these must-win games.
Because the semifinals won’t take place until next Wednesday or Thursday at USC, it means everyone is available. It sets up for some great strategic decisions, and we’ll finally find out who really is the No. 1 pitcher for particular teams.
The schedule: Banning at Cleveland; Roosevelt at El Camino Real; Kennedy at Birmingham; and San Fernando at Chatsworth.
May. 23, 2018, 10:34 a.m.
- Track
The City Section is set to hold its track and field championships on Thursday at El Camino College. Field events are to begin at 2 p.m., and running events at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10.
In the girls 100, Angelina Camello of San Pedro and Kaityln Williams of Carson have the two best qualifying times at 12.39 and 12.47, respectively.
In the boys 100, Omari Williams of Dorsey ran 10.87 at last week’s prelims at Birmingham. Anthony Richardson of Carson was next at 10.90.
May. 23, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Baseball
Senior Lukas White of Valencia has been named the Foothill League player of the year in baseball. Senior Bryce Collins of Hart was the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
Ryan Carolan, Hart, Sr.; Josh Cerpa, Hart, Sr.; Will Chambers, West Ranch, Sr.; Luke Chung, Valencia, Sr.; Hewitt Grissom, Saugus, Jr.; Charles Harrison, Canyon, Jr.; Cody Jefferis, Hart, Sr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, Jr.; Cade Nicol, West Ranch, Jr.; Nicholas Perez, West Ranch, So.; Cole Roederer, Hart, Sr.
May. 23, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
- Baseball
May. 23, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
- Baseball
May. 22, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
