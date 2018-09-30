Calabasas vs. Sierra Canyon showdown is reward for strengthening schedule

Sep. 30, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
There was a time when people couldn’t figure out how good Calabasas or Sierra Canyon were in football because their schedules weren’t exactly challenging.
This season, both schools are battle tested and raising their games, setting the stage for a great matchup Friday at Granada Hills High. Calabasas is 5-1 with wins over Westlake, Lawndale, La Habra, Valencia and Rancho Cucamonga.
Sierra Canyon is 5-2 with wins over Redondo, Grace Brethren, Valencia, Bakersfield and Crespi.
Sep. 29, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Saturday, September 29th
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO LEAGUE
Sep. 28, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Sep. 28, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- Football
Standout receiver Kyle Ford of Orange Lutheran has been lost for the season with an ACL injury.
Ford was considered one of the top three receivers in Southern California.
He has caught 29 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sep. 27, 2018, 10:47 p.m.
Thursday, September 27th
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Sep. 26, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
A fourth annual Sunset/Trinity League baseball challenge is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Great Park Stadium in Irvine.
Jan. 15 games
3 p.m. Fountain Valley vs. JSerra
5:30 p.m. Huntington Beach vs. Mater Dei
8 p.m. Edison vs. St. John Bosco
Sep. 26, 2018, 10:50 a.m.
Matthew Craig, a cross-country runner at Bishop Montgomery, and Gerrick Cardenas, a baseball player at the Torrance campus, received perfect scores on the SAT and ACT, respectively, the school announced.
Craig got a 1600 on the SAT after he took the exam in December. He also got a perfect 800 on his SAT II Math exam.
Cardenas received a 36 on his ACT exam he took last month.
Sep. 25, 2018, 4:20 p.m.
The City Section Board of Managers gave approval Tuesday for players and coaches to participate in a proposed national high school all-star baseball game next summer.
The Gatorade Major City All-Star Game is to be held in late June or early July in Chicago. Twenty players, four coaches and two administrators from the City Section would be chosen to represent Los Angeles in a four-city competition. The players and coaches would be selected by the baseball advisory committee.
The team would be composed of incoming seniors from the class of 2020. All expenses would be picked up by the game’s sponsors.
Sep. 25, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
The City Section Board of Managers passed a new rule on Tuesday that will allow schools in its section to permit students who are ineligible to practice with their teams after school.
That is the rule for most sections of the California Interscholastic Federation. But schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will need approval from the school board before they will be allowed to permit ineligible students to practice. It’s a district rule that must be changed.
Charter schools in the City Section can begin to allow ineligible athletes to start practicing immediately.
Sep. 25, 2018, 2:11 p.m.
- Football
The Genova family has a tradition of success at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Jack Genova was a standout linebacker on the Monarchs’ 15-0 state championship team last season.
Brother Jaden played JV as a freshman for the Monarchs, then decided to transfer to JSerra.
He has become the Lions’ leading tackler with 34 in five games playing linebacker.