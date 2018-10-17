Calabasas will need to stop the run to beat unbeaten Oaks Christian

There’s nothing sophisticated or secret about what unbeaten Oaks Christian (8-0) plans to do on Friday night against host Calabasas (7-1).

The Lions saw what Sierra Canyon did to the Coyotes two weeks ago, running the ball at will. And that’s what Oaks Christian will try to do. It’s a dare to the Coyotes to try to stop Michigan-bound running back Zach Charbonnet. Calabasas was able to overcome Sierra Canyon’s running game 42-35.

Calabasas coach Chris Claiborne used to be a pretty good defensive player during his days at USC and in the NFL. But he’s not going to be able to help out his players with a tackle or two. They’re going to have to get better very fast at stopping the run.