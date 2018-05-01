Camarillo closes in on Moorpark in Coastal Canyon League after 3-1 victory

Camarillo and Moorpark are playing a three-game series this week to decide the Coastal Canyon League championship in prep baseball. In game one on Monday, it was the Scorpions coming away with a 3-1 victory.

Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one run in five innings. Devin Huffman got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Vinnie Alfino contributed two hits.

Camarillo is 20-4 and 6-2 in league. Moorpark is 18-6-1 and 7-1. The two teams play again on Wednesday at Camarillo and on Friday at Moorpark. Then Moorpark has to face Simi Valley next week in a two-game series.