Carson loses 12 players to one-game suspensions, Narbonne four for football fight

Nov. 2, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
- Football
City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during an individual fight between Carson and Narbonne players, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.
Four Narbonne players have been penalized, three for leaving the sideline, and will not be permitted to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.
Aguirre used video and meetings with both schools to determine which players violated City Section rules.
Nov. 1, 2018, 9:53 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Open Division placement matches
Nov. 1, 2018, 9:28 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 6
Nov. 1, 2018, 9:19 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Semifinals, Thursday
Harvard-Westlake 1, Newport Harbor 0
Nov. 1, 2018, 2:20 p.m.
When the pressure was on, Jasmine Lew of Marshall came through on Thursday to win the City Section girls’ golf championship at Balboa Golf Course.
The senior, who is headed to Cal, shot a one-over-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Angelina Kim of Fairfax and Megan Lee of Cleveland.
“In the beginning, I was struggling,” Lew said. “After that, I told myself to calm down and just swing and just play.”
Nov. 1, 2018, 1:55 p.m.
- Football
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports in the state, issued a warning on Thursday in the wake of what it called “a disturbing trend exhibited across our state at school athletic contests and activities of fighting, bench-clearing brawls and threats of retaliatory actions that have disrupted, postponed and canceled games due to inappropriate behavior, both on the field and in the stands and parking lots.”
The CIF is reminding schools of the “CIF Operating Principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor.” The release was issued specifically because of incidents in football.
According to the news release, “The CIF reserves the right to deny a member school participation in regional and state championship games regardless of their status as qualifiers from their sections if these important standards are not met.”
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 31, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1