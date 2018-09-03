Cathedral vs. Loyola is the battle for L.A.'s best view

Sep. 3, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
- Football
Yes, when Cathedral plays Loyola in football, the debate inevitably turns to which school has the best view of downtown Los Angeles at night.
This year’s game will be played at Loyola on Friday night.
In 2016, when the rivalry resumed, freshman quarterback Bryce Young helped Cathedral defeat Loyola 21-19 on a missed field goal on the final play. In 2017, Loyola won 17-7.
Sep. 3, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Friday’s nonleague football game between Gardena Serra and Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium will be televised by Prime Ticket.
The Prep Zone games on the web:
Alemany vs. Oaks Christian; Eastvale Roosevelt vs. Servite; San Clemente vs. Murrieta Valley; Folsom vs. Chaminade.
Sep. 3, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
- Football
There’s some big games in the City Section this week that will help clarify potential teams in the Open Division playoffs and also seedings overall.
Eagle Rock, off to a 3-0 start, gets its toughest test from Fairfax at Eagle Rock on Friday. Quarterback Nathan Corrales of Eagle Rock has passed for 149, 335 and 195 yards in wins over South Gate, Arleta and Bell.
Garfield, off to a 3-0 start, hosts 1-2 Crenshaw. Peter Garcia of Garfield is averaging 9.4 yards per carry with 581 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Crenshaw is coming off a win over Fairfax in its first game against City Section competition.
Sep. 2, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
- Football
Westchester is off to a 3-0 start, and the play of junior quarterback Jeliun Carter has been key.
Against St. Bernard on Friday night, Carter completed 12 of 15 passes for 332 yards and seven touchdowns in a 51-39 victory.
Jacoby Sims has caught eight passes for 167 yards this season.
Sep. 2, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Cole Doyle is finally a senior at Crescenta Valley. He has been the team’s starting quarterback ever since the final two games of his freshman year. That’s 26 games as a starter.
On Friday night, he completed 23 of 29 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-26 win over Montebello.
At 5 feet 11, Doyle is continually underestimated because of his size, but he has helped lead the Falcons to a 3-0 record. This season, he has passed for 687 yards and rushed for 401 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sep. 1, 2018, 10:10 p.m.
Sep. 1, 2018, 2:47 p.m.
- Football
Leon Jacobs is going to be a role model for high school teams that aren’t football powerhouses.
In 2012, he was the captain for a Santa Clarita Golden Valley High football team that went 0-10.
On Saturday, he learned he has made the 53-man roster of the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a seventh-round draft choice out of Wisconsin as an outside linebacker.
Aug. 31, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:02 p.m.
- Football
Most of the City Section played football games on Thursday night, and Open Division favorite Narbonne finally got its mojo back.
After giving up an opening touchdown to Palos Verdes, the Gauchos (1-2) scored 34 consecutive points and came away with a 34-10 victory.
Among the featured performances for Narbonne was an 83-yard touchdown run by Marceese Yetts. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who had been picked off five times in the first two games, was 14 of 17 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown in the first half when Narbonne opened a 20-7 lead.