Chaminade is not backing down from its 'toughest schedule in Los Angeles'

Cade Marshman went four for four and sophomore Jacob Gonzalez went three for three with two RBIs to help Glendora defeat Paloma Valley 7-3 on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 2 wild-card playoff opener.

Glendora advances to play Yucaipa on the road in a first-round game on Thursday. Christian Heflin also had three hits.

Village Christian defeated Paraclete 2-1 in nine innings and will play No. 1-seeded Beckman in its Division 2 opener on Thursday.