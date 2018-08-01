Chaminade's rocket scientist, kicker Jack Oswald, is ready to soar

The Dodgers will be opening their first Dodger Training Academy in Redondo Beach in support of youth sports. (Jon SooHoo)

The Dodgers are putting their brand, money and reputation behind a commitment to improve the youth sports experience in Southern California.

The first Dodger Training Academy is set to open in Redondo Beach as part of E|L1, a new youth sports platform. The Dodgers are partnering with six-time All-Star Nomar Garciaparra and former MLB prospect Aaron Trolia.

Youth baseball and softball athletes age 5 through high school will be the target audience. The aim is to address challenges in the youth sports experience, from gaining proper instruction, educating about overuse injuries and attacking the prohibitive costs associated with youth sports.