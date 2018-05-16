Chatsworth to play San Pedro for City Section Open Division softball championship

May. 15, 2018, 5:08 p.m.
- Softball
Down by two runs early on, Chatsworth rallied to knock off West Valley League rival El Camino Real 4-2 on Tuesday in the City Section Open Division softball semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Chancellors advance to Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. final at Cal State Dominguez Hills against No. 8-seeded San Pedro, which defeated Sun Valley Poly 8-4.
Ruby Salzman got the Chancellors’ offense going with a home run. Emily Justman gave Chatsworth a 3-2 lead with an RBI single and Ava Justman followed with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
May. 15, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
The City Section will hold its championship golf tournament on Wednesday at Wilson Golf Course.
Granada Hills and Palisades are among the favorites for the team title.
The individual competition is wide open.
May. 15, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
- Baseball
It has been eight years since Kyle Garlick batted .383 in 2010 during his senior season at Chino Hills High.
He went on to Oregon, then Cal Poly Pomona. He was a 28th-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2015. How many 28th-round picks keep playing this long?
Garlick, 26, keeps making an impression. He’s playing Triple A ball for the Dodgers in Oklahoma City, where he has hit six home runs as an outfielder in 46 at-bats.
May. 15, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
May. 14, 2018, 9:22 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 14, 2018, 8:16 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 14, 2018, 7:25 p.m.
- Baseball
To win the first City Section Open Division baseball championship, you have to go through the West Valley League.
That became clear on Monday when West Valley League teams were given the top four seeds and drew first-round byes in the 12-team tournament that culminates in the championship game on June 2 at Dodger Stadium.
Cleveland is seeded No. 1, Chatsworth No. 2, defending champion Birmingham No. 3 and El Camino Real No. 4.
May. 14, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 14, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
- Football
Don Markham, a former Los Angles police officer who became a legendary high school football coach in Southern California, has died, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. He was 78.
Markham started coaching for the Northridge Knights in 1966. He’d go on to be head football coach at L.A. Baptist, Colton, Ramona, Bishop Amat, Bandon, Ore., San Bernardino Pacifica, Rialto, Compton and Bloomington, where his team set a then-national record in 1994 by scoring 880 points in 14 games using the double-wing attack that featured running the ball again and again.
“Devastated to hear about the passing of my mentor,” former Dominguez coach Jason Miller said. “Today I’m going to coach his double-wing offense.”
May. 14, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
- Basketball
It’s pretty rare when USC outrecruits UCLA for the No. 1 high school basketball prospect in Southern California, but that’s what has happened, because 6-foot-9 Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills announced on Monday he has committed to USC.
Okongwu, who will be a senior in the fall, is known for his shot blocking and rebounding skills, along with his character and strong work ethic.
He was The Times’ player of the year this past season as a junior after averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds.