Chatsworth to play San Pedro for City Section Open Division softball championship

Don Markham, a former Los Angles police officer who became a legendary high school football coach in Southern California, has died, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. He was 78.

Markham started coaching for the Northridge Knights in 1966. He’d go on to be head football coach at L.A. Baptist, Colton, Ramona, Bishop Amat, Bandon, Ore., San Bernardino Pacifica, Rialto, Compton and Bloomington, where his team set a then-national record in 1994 by scoring 880 points in 14 games using the double-wing attack that featured running the ball again and again.