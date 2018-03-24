Chino Hills wins Division I state championship

Alameda fans were fired up after waving their three yellow signs directed at Shareef O’Neal early in Friday’s CIF state Division II championship game against Crossroads. O’Neal missed consecutive free throws, as if he were just like father Shaquille at the line.

But O’Neal thrives on crowds trying to distract him. He proceeded to pour it on, as in 29 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and eight of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to help Crossroads win its first state title since 1997 with a 59-53 victory over Alameda at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.