Chino Hills wins Division I state championship

Mar. 23, 2018, 10:43 p.m.
- Basketball
No team in Southern California or Northern California was able to defeat Chino Hills in the post season. The Huskies completed a 10-0 run with a state Division I championship on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center.
Even though Onyeka Okongwu fouled out with 3:50 left, the Huskies hung on for a 73-68 win over Las Lomas.
Okongwu finished his junior season with 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks.
Mar. 23, 2018, 7:05 p.m.
- Basketball
Alameda fans were fired up after waving their three yellow signs directed at Shareef O’Neal early in Friday’s CIF state Division II championship game against Crossroads. O’Neal missed consecutive free throws, as if he were just like father Shaquille at the line.
“Shoot like Shaq” was the jeer later in the game.
But O’Neal thrives on crowds trying to distract him. He proceeded to pour it on, as in 29 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and eight of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to help Crossroads win its first state title since 1997 with a 59-53 victory over Alameda at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Mar. 23, 2018, 2:53 p.m.
- Basketball
There’s no way to explain the extraordinary sight of a high school freshman shooting the ball so well at an NBA arena other than practice makes perfect. That’s the explanation by Christian Johnson of View Park Prep after what he accomplished Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“When you play as much as I do, it gets easier,” he said.
Johnson, a 16-year-old point guard, scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead View Park Prep to its first state championship since the school opened in 2004 with a 74-62 win over San Francisco Stuart Hall in the Division IV final.
Mar. 23, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
- Basketball
According to the box score of the CIF state Division IV championship girls’ basketball game on Friday, Natalie Valvo of Rolling Hills Prep played two minutes, missed her only shot and had one rebound.
Except she contributed perhaps the biggest play of the game, taking a charging foul against the No. 1 player for Priory, point guard Tatiana Reese, with 7:42 left. Reese fouled out on the play.
“It was huge,” Coach Richard Masson said.
Mar. 22, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
The LA84 Foundation has awarded $1.8 million in grants to Southern California youth sports organizations in its latest attempt to support youth sports programs. It distributes money gained from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Among the grants is $25,000 to the Sloane Stephens Foundation to provide tennis instruction to elementary schools in the Compton Unified School District.
Another $400,000 was given to LA’s Best, which offers softball, soccer, flag football, basketball and competitive dance and drill teams at 198 L.A. Unified elementary schools.
Mar. 22, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
- Football
Fullerton High has selected Richard Salazar to be its football coach.
It will be a homecoming for Salazar, who’s a Fullerton grad. He was the head coach at Nogales.
He also coached at La Habra as an assistant.
Mar. 22, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
BASEBALL
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Corona Santiago 4, Corona Centennial 2 (9)
Mar. 21, 2018, 5:58 p.m.
- Baseball
Neither rain nor Fountain Valley could cool off the Huntington Beach baseball team on Wednesday.
Dylan Ramirez contributed four hits and four RBIs and Jag Burden hit a home run in the Oilers’ 12-2 Sunset League victory, their 12th win in a row.
Los Alamitos defeated Edison 6-3
Mar. 21, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
- Basketball
There’s never been a three-time Trinity League player of the year in basketball — until now.
Senior point guard Spencer Freedman of Santa Ana Mater Dei has pulled off the feat. Headed to Harvard, he led the Monarchs to the league championship and the Southern Section Open Division title.
First-team All-Trinity League:
Mar. 21, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
- Basketball
Talented senior guard Dawnyel Lair of Fairfax has been named the City Section player of the year in girls’ basketball.
Known for her speed and quickness, Lair led Fairfax to the Open Division championship. She is headed to Wichita State.
Granada Hills’ Jared Honig was named coach of the year.