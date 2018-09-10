Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1982 posts
By

Chris Street making an impact at JSerra

Chris Street was the backup running back as a sophomore for 15-0 Mater Dei last season.

Then Sean Dollars showed up from Rancho Cucamonga to join returnee Shakobe Harper. Street left for JSerra and has been a big factor in the Lions’ 4-0 start.

He has rushed for 110 yards against Corona del Mar, 127 yards against Calabasas, 97 yards against Bishop Amat and 187 yards against Pinnacle. He has seven touchdowns.

  • Football
By

Compton is showing signs of progress at 3-0 in football

Compton coach Calvin Bryant knows how to build a successful football program. He just needed time.

Twice he has had to start from scratch at Compton and build the program back up. Now in the fourth year of his second stint, there are signs of progress.

The Tarbabes are 3-0 with wins over Compton Centennial, Santa Monica and Dominguez.

By

Transfer debate picks up steam: 71.5% of Southern Section schools agree rules need to be adjusted

A survey sent to 570 Southern Section schools asking whether transfer rules need to be adjusted saw 71.5% of the 544 schools that responded answering yes.

That’s a powerful message Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod can take to Sacramento this week when the state CIF’s 10 section commissioners gather for an annual meeting.

Among the options offered as to possible changes, 46.2% chose a proposal that would allow a free transfer to any student during their freshman year regardless of the circumstances. They would have to enroll at their new school by the first day of their sophomore year. All subsequent transfers without a valid residence change or hardship waiver would result in being ineligible to play varsity for one year.

By

Chaminade lost to Folsom 70-34 and faces No. 1 St. John Bosco next

Ed Croson, the veteran Chaminade football coach, swears he’s not punishing his players. Last week, the Eagles faced Folsom and lost 70-34. Next up is No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco in West Hills.

“You can’t look backwards. You have to look forward,” Croson said Sunday morning. “We’ll take something away. I told the kids I’m not going to apologize for stacking it up. They’re tough guys.”

The idea for scheduling tough opponents is to learn about your own team.

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday, Sept. 8

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, September 7th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, September 6th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

  • Football
By

Cooper Meek leads Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to 55-7 win over Paraclete

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players prepare for a 6:15 p.m. start as the sun beats down on Thursday night. (Eric Sondheimer)

A 6:15 p.m. start on a Thursday night at Littlerock High hardly disrupted the routine of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, which was 0-2 and coming off a tough 35-34 loss to Moorpark.

The Knights took out their frustration on Paraclete, rolling to a 55-7 victory. Notre Dame scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back behind sophomore quarterback Cooper Meek, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for another.

Meek’s 45-yard touchdown run started Notre Dame’s onslaught. The Knights made three interceptions, with Maxwell Cotton returning one for a touchdown.

  • Football
By

Moorpark High will be site for football doubleheader on Saturday

Moorpark High School will host a football doubleheader on Saturday.

In the 4:30 p.m. game, JSerra will take on Arizona Pinnacle.

Then the 7:30 p.m. game will have Moorpark playing Arizona Higley.

By

Mission Viejo vs. Upland will be prep football TV game next week

Next week’s Mission Viejo vs. Upland football game has been chosen to be shown on Prime Ticket.

The games chosen to be on Prep Zone:

Chaminade vs. St. John Bosco; Narbonne vs. Gardena Serra; Cathedral vs. Bishop Amat; Westlake vs. Moorpark.