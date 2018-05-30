Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1740 posts
  • Baseball


Chris Torres of Sierra Canyon is Gold Coast League MVP

Pitcher Chris Torres of Sierra Canyon has been named the Gold Coast League player of the year in baseball.

First-team all-league:

Billy Edwards, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Noah Levin, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Josh Reiter, Sierra Canyon, Jr.; Vince Dolcemaschio, Windward, Jr.; Luke Tanner, Windward, Jr.; Isaac Munoz, Windward, Sr.; Joey Estes, Paraclete, Jr.; Ian Vogenthaler, Paraclete, Sr.; Charlie Stern, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Max Prather, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Joji Baratelli, Crossroads, Sr.; Nicholas Milillo, Crossroads, Jr.; Cary Lucas, Viewpoint, Jr.; James Kobylt, Brentwood, Jr.

Baseball/softball: Southern Section championship schedule

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Baseball: Tuesday's City Section semifinal results

BASEBALL

CITY

DIVISION II

Baseball: Tuesday's Southern Section semifinal scores

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday

Softball: Tuesday's Southern Section semifinal scores

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

  • Baseball


Rick Weber steps down as baseball coach at Sierra Canyon; former Dodger Jerry Royster to replace him

Rick Weber announced on Tuesday he is stepping down after seven years as baseball coach at Sierra Canyon.

Weber, in a text message, said it’s time “for me to make a change” and pursue other opportunities.

Sierra Canyon had a 21-game win streak this season and competed in Division 2, its highest level yet after being a small schools team for many years. He had an overall record of 165-43 and went from Division 6 to Division 2 during his stint.

  • Football


Shane Cox will make 2018 his final season as football coach at Fairfax

Shane Cox says 2018 will be his final season as football coach at Fairfax.

He has been at the school for 20 years. His son will be graduating in 2019. He also recently took over as athletic director. He says he plans to look for another coaching job in the future.

His final team should be a good one, with 13 returning starters, including quarterback Scott Harris.

  • Baseball


Diego Ramirez of Calabasas is Marmonte League player of the year

Pitcher Diego Ramirez of Calabasas has been selected the player of the year from the Marmonte League. The senior is headed to Occidental College.

The pitcher of the year is USC-bound Carson Lambert of Newbury Park.

First-team all-league:

Baseball/softball: City and Southern Section semifinal schedule

BASEBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

  • Softball


Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth is West Valley League softball MVP

Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth, a senior outfielder, has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in softball.

The co-pitchers of the year were sophomore Ava Justman of Chatsworth and Ashley Murphy of El Camino Real.

First-team all-league: