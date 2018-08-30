Christian Yelich, the pride of Westlake High, goes six for six and hits for the cycle

Aug. 30, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
- Baseball
If anyone has any doubts about whether former Westlake High outfielder Christian Yelich has become one of baseball’s best hitters, Wednesday’s performance for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds should erase them.
Yelich, 26, went six for six and hit for the cycle in a 13-12, 10-inning victory. He also threw a Cincinnati runner out at the plate with a perfect strike from shallow left field.
He has become a candidate for MVP honors in the National League.
Aug. 29, 2018, 6:17 p.m.
With too much free time, I decided to bring back the Sondy & The Coach Show, featuring myself and former North Hollywood basketball coach Steve Miller talking about prep sports.
We discuss three players off to impressive starts in the football season _ Bryce Young of Mater Dei, Zach Charbonnet of Oaks Christian and Nehemiah Thompson of San Fernando.
There’s also a discussion on surprise teams, why participation in football is declining and which teams have moved up in basketball because of transfers.
Aug. 29, 2018, 3:35 p.m.
- Football
John Aguirre, the City Section commissioner, said Wednesday an investigation is continuing involving a football player who transferred to Cleveland High.
Coach Matt Gentle was suspended last week and announced his resignation Monday.
Aguirre said an allegation of prior contact was made. Cleveland failed to disclose an alleged prior contact with the player on paperwork submitted, Aguirre said.
Aug. 28, 2018, 7:44 p.m.
Standout senior cornerback Max Williams of Gardena Serra has been sidelined for the season because of a knee injury, coach Scott Altenberg said Tuesday.
Williams was injured Saturday during Serra’s win over San Mateo Serra.
The heavily recruited Williams was also a key punt return man for the Cavaliers.
Aug. 28, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
Saturday marks the start of the cross-country season, with two big meets that are sold out.
At Griffith Park will be the Jeff Nelson Invitational, formerly known as the Bell-Jeff Invitational.
Saugus’ boys and girls teams will be among the favorites.
Aug. 28, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
There should be plenty of touchdowns scored on Friday night when Westlake (2-0) hosts Oxnard (2-0).
Oxnard, coached by former St. Bonaventure and Crespi coach Jon Mack, has blown out Granada Hills and Quartz Hill, but must deal with a major leap in competition in facing the Warriors.
Quarterback Vincent Walea has completed 23 of 34 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns in two games with zero interceptions. JR Waters is a top receiver, having caught 11 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
- Football
Calabasas High School will hold a moment of silence before its football game against Lawndale on Friday night in honor of former football player Elijah Clayton, who was shot and killed on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., while competing in a “Madden NFL” video game tournament.
Clayton was 22. He played football for the Coyotes in 2013.
“The community wants to acknowledge the death of a former classmate in such a tragic circumstance,” athletic director Jon Palarz said.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:11 a.m.
- Football
USC and UCLA released their football depth charts this week, and it’s interesting to see what high schools in Southern California were represented with starting players.
Seven USC starters are from private schools in Southern California. It rises to nine when you include the punter and kicker. Bishop Amat, St. John Bosco, Crespi, Mater Dei, Oaks Christian, Gardena Serra and Loyola are the schools represented.
Among the public schools represented by USC starters are Long Beach Poly, Lakewood and Crenshaw.
Aug. 27, 2018, 4:31 p.m.
Fox Sports West announced its Week 3 prep football schedule on Monday, and the TV game for Week 3 on Sept. 7 will be Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Prime Ticket.
The Prep Zone games for Sept. 7:
Alemany vs. Oaks Christian; Eastvale Roosevelt vs. Servite; San Clemente vs. Murrieta Valley and Folsom vs. Chaminade.
Aug. 27, 2018, 1:52 p.m.
- Football
St. John Bosco is No. 1 and Mater Dei No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and Redondo No. 2 in the Division 1 and 2 girls’ volleyball poll.