CIF moves back state championship football bowl games by one week

There are few junior basketball players better than 6-foot-9 Ziaire Williams of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. When he got rolling on Monday night, so did the Knights in a 57-43 victory over Rolling Hills Prep in an opening game of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo. He finished with 25 points.

Jaren Johnson made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give Lynwood a 72-71 win over Harvard-Westlake. The Wolverines played without three starters who were injured or sick.



Adam Hinton made a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Harvard-Westlake a 71-70 lead. But the official called a foul on a desperation shot attempt as the buzzer sounded. Johnson finished with 27 points. Hinton and Brase Dottin had 20 points apiece for Harvard-Westlake.



Robert McRae scored 16 points, Justin Gladney 14 and Ethan Anderson 12 to help Fairfax defeat Peninsula 68-41. Fairfax will play St. Anthony on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.



Noel Scott made four consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds to lift Washington Prep past St. Anthony 56-49. Hansen Clarke scored 12 points and Scott 11.