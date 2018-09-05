City Section announces its Hall of Fame class: Ferragamo brothers, Paul Knox, Anthony Davis and Toya Holiday are among the inductees

Sep. 5, 2018, 2:59 p.m.
The City Section announced its fifth induction class for its sports Hall of Fame, and it includes brothers Chris and Vince Ferragamo from Banning, football coach Paul Knox, San Fernando standout Anthony Davis and Kennedy standout Toya DeCree Holiday, the mother of the three Holiday brothers now playing in the NBA.
The class will be among those inducted during ceremonies on April 28 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.
Also in the class is Los Angeles Times columnist Eric Sondheimer, who has covered high school sports in Southern California since 1976. The Poly High grad has been with The Times since 1997. He will be inducted along with Randy Rosenbloom, the longtime TV and radio broadcaster who is a North Hollywood grad.
Sep. 5, 2018, 2:53 p.m.
South Hills has emerged as a surprise team in prep football with a 3-0 start and No. 1 ranking in Southern Section Division 6 under coach Matt Bechtel.
The Huskies have been relying on underclassmen for wins over Crenshaw, Don Lugo and San Juan Hills.
Junior quarterback Khalil Ali has passed for 517 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Juaquin Elliott has rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Jordan Sanchez has caught 15 passes.
Sep. 4, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Charisma Osborne, a two-time player of the year by The Times in girls’ basketball at Windward, has committed to UCLA.
Osborne led Windward to Southern Section and state Open Division championships this past season. She’s considered the No. 1 college prospect in California.
She’s known for her all-around play as a scorer, defender and passer.
Sep. 4, 2018, 6:23 p.m.
Palisades, ranked No. 1 in City Section girls’ volleyball, suffered a rare City Section defeat on Tuesday.
Carson knocked off the Dolphins 25-12, 25-27, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11.
Carson had lost four matches against Southern Section opponents before defeating Palisades, which was unbeaten against City Section opponents.
Sep. 4, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Valencia and Sierra Canyon were both ranked in The Times’ preseason top 25 football rankings. Each figures to be a top team by season end. But each has stumbled early and their Friday meeting at Valencia is an opportunity to gain some momentum.
Sierra Canyon is 1-2 with close losses to Westlake and Lawndale and a win over Redondo. EJ Gable has rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns and sophomore Chayden Peery has passed for 750 yards.
Valencia is 1-1, with a loss in Nevada to Arbor View.
Sep. 4, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Corona Centennial and Oaks Christian are the top four teams in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
Mater Dei and Redondo are the top two teams in Division 1 girls’ volleyball.
Sep. 4, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
Senior Anthony Munoz of Anaheim Western and junior Josh Stupin of Fountain Valley rank No. 1 and 2 in passing yards in California after three football games this season.
Munoz has passed for 1,009 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception while completing 67%, according to MaxPreps.com. Stupin has passed for 960 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s completing 59%.
Jeff Widener of Apple Valley has 16 touchdown passes and Nathan Manning of Capistrano Valley has 15.
Sep. 4, 2018, 9:44 a.m.
Allison Jacobs of West Ranch and Kami Miner of Redondo are two of the best girls’ volleyball players in Southern California.
They took time out from their busy schedules to play for the USA Girls’ Youth National team. Jacobs was team captain and made all-tournament in helping USA win the gold medal at the NORCECA games in Honduras on Sunday night.
Jacobs is committed to UCLA.
Sep. 4, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
San Fernando might be getting some real competition in the Valley Mission League this season from Reseda.
The Regents are 3-0 and have only two more weeks to wait until their quarterback, Ezekiel Savage, becomes eligible just in time to face the Tigers on Sept. 21.
Last season at Royal, the 6-foot-3 Savage passed for 2,642 yards and 27 touchdowns. Reseda has rarely had anyone at quarterback with those kind of skills.
Sep. 4, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE