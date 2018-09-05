City Section announces its Hall of Fame class: Ferragamo brothers, Paul Knox, Anthony Davis and Toya Holiday are among the inductees

Los Angeles Times prep columnist Eric Sondheimer will be among the inductees in the City Section Hall of Fame ceremony on April 28. (Eric Sondheimer)

The City Section announced its fifth induction class for its sports Hall of Fame, and it includes brothers Chris and Vince Ferragamo from Banning, football coach Paul Knox, San Fernando standout Anthony Davis and Kennedy standout Toya DeCree Holiday, the mother of the three Holiday brothers now playing in the NBA.

The class will be among those inducted during ceremonies on April 28 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.

Also in the class is Los Angeles Times columnist Eric Sondheimer, who has covered high school sports in Southern California since 1976. The Poly High grad has been with The Times since 1997. He will be inducted along with Randy Rosenbloom, the longtime TV and radio broadcaster who is a North Hollywood grad.