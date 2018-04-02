City Section baseball teams gearing up to make Open Division playoffs

It’s a new era for City Section baseball, with the Open Division playoffs starting in May. The top teams will compete. League play begins next week, with the big two-game matchup in the West Valley League between Birmingham and El Camino Real.

So far, Birmingham (13-5) is proving to be a clear No. 1 through the nonleague season because of excellent pitching depth and a top hitter in Johnny Tincher. But the pitching depth advantage will soon disappear when the Open Division playoffs begin on May 17. That’s because you can go with just one pitcher for playoffs on May 17, May 24 and May 30.

It’s when the City championship game is played on June 2 at Dodger Stadium that you won’t be able to use the same pitcher throughout the playoffs. So one top pitcher might get you to the final but two will be needed to win it all.