City Section basketball teams ready to challenge Southern Section teams

Oct. 8, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
- Basketball
Unlike in football, City Section teams will be ready to more than just try to hold their own against Southern Section teams when the basketball season begins next month.
Westchester, Fairfax, Washington Prep, Birmingham, Fremont, Dorsey and Taft all have the talent to be competitive against the best.
During fall action, the City teams have been playing well. Many of the teams have been strengthened with transfer students.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Football
With a five-game winning streak, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-2, 2-0) is playing in what could be the Mission League championship game on Friday when it hosts Bishop Amat (6-1, 2-0).
The Knights have been a surprise team but really opened eyes with a 38-7 win over Gardena Serra.
Two sophomores have emerged as standouts. Linebacker Jacob Moore has six sacks. Quarterback Cooper Meek has eight touchdown passes, no interceptions and also has rushed for eight touchdowns.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
- Football
Unbeaten Mission Viejo has informed the Southern Section office that it used an ineligible player in its first four games and may have to forfeit the games, Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said. The office has yet to receive the self-reported information in writing.
Mission Viejo was 8-0 and would drop to 4-4. Liberty, Santa Margarita, La Habra and Villa Park would pick up victories if the Southern Section agrees to the forfeits.
It is believed that a clerical error was involved.
Oct. 8, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10th
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Oct. 8, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
- Football
From the first day of the season, Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan has been saying his team could have one of its best defenses, and so far, the Huskies are delivering.
The defense has produced 31 sacks for the 7-0 team.
Leading the way with five sacks is Malik Scurlock, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior lineman. Senior Nick Smith and standout sophomore Korey Foreman have four sacks each.
Oct. 7, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
Unselfishness. Humility. Loyalty. Those are just a few of the many positive qualities St. Bonaventure High has seen from two-sport standout Kai Puailoa Rojas.
In football, he has played quarterback, receiver, defensive back, returned punts and kickoffs. In basketball, he averaged 20.2 points last season.
The most stunning scene came from a basketball playoff game. The opposing team went all out to stop him. He ended scoring zero points. And yet, there he was celebrating afterward because his team won. He didn’t care about how many points he scored. He cared about his team advancing to the next round.
“He’s about trying to win,” football coach Tony Henney said.
Said Rojas: “Every time I got the ball, they put everyone on me. I tried to play defense and help the team. If I’m scoring and we win, that’s great. But if I don’t score, it’s still a good win.”
In football, St. Bonaventure is 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Marmonte League. Henney has nicknamed him “The Video Game” because he’s involved in so many things during a game.
He had 174 yards rushing, including a 70-yard touchdown run, in a 39-7 loss to Westlake on Friday. On the season, he has four interceptions, rushed for more than 500 yards, passed for more than 800 yards and caught 15 passes, including three touchdowns.
He used to wake up at 5 a.m. to travel to school when he was living in Santa Barbara. That means he’s ready for potential early morning reveille if he went to the Naval Academy.
“I don’t mind,” he said.
Oct. 6, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Saturday, October 6th
SOUTHERN SECTION
CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE
Oct. 6, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
It’s been quite a Saturday morning on the state championship course at Woodward Park in the Clovis Invitational.
Freshman Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills ran 18:00.3, the fastest time ever by a freshman girl athlete from the City Section on the course. She won the X-Large schools division.
Highland sophomore Daniel Rodriguez ran 15:32.9 to win the X-Large schools division in the boys’ race.
Oct. 5, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 5, 2018, 10:01 p.m.
- Football
In a well-played nonleague game between top 25 teams, Calabasas outlasted Sierra Canyon 42-35 on Friday night.
Quarterback Jaden Casey broke a 35-35 tie with a one-yard touchdown plunge with 1:01 left. Then the Coyotes’ defense stopped Sierra Canyon on a final play from the 26-yard line on a pass into the end zone as time expired.
Casey, a junior, passed for five touchdowns and threw for 409 yards. Hunter Williams ran for more than 100 yards for Sierra Canyon.