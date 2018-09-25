City Section Board of Managers passes new rule that allows ineligible players to practice

Sep. 25, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
The City Section Board of Managers passed a new rule on Tuesday that will allow schools in its section to permit students who are ineligible to practice with their teams after school.
That is the rule for most sections of the CIF. But schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will need approval from the school board before they will be allowed to permit ineligible students to practice. It’s a district rule that must be changed.
Charter schools in the City Section can begin to allow ineligible athletes to start practicing immediately.
The Genova family has a tradition of success at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Jack Genova was a standout linebacker on the Monarchs’ 15-0 state championship team last season.
Brother Jaden played JVs as a freshman for the Monarchs, then decided to transfer to JSerra.
He has become the Lions’ leading tackler with 34 in five games playing linebacker.
Redondo has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball poll.
Marymount is No. 2 and Mater Dei No. 3.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
A win over Florida IMG Academy last week was enough to convince the coaches participating to vote Santa Ana Mater Dei No. 1 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 poll.
The Monarchs had dropped behind St. John Bosco when they were forced to forfeit a season-opening victory following discovery of an ineligible player.
St. John Bosco is No. 2, Corona Centennial No. 3 and Mission Viejo No. 4.
The eighth annual Joseph Frazier Benefit Showcase will take place Sept. 29-30 at Calabasas High School.
Basketball teams get together to raise funds for the former Calabasas assistant coach who was severely injured in a motorcycle hit-and-run incident in 2011. He receives 24-hour care.
Despite a Southern Section survey to member schools last month indicating that 71.5% believe adjustments should be made to transfer rules, a recent meeting of the CIF section commissioners from around California indicates there’s no consensus on what to do.
“Everybody has their opinion but don’t always have a solution,” said Roger Blake, executive director of the CIF. “What is best for the 831,000 kids playing high school sports? What’s the best solution for the vast majority?”
A primary focus of the discussion among commissioners, Blake said, was that further investigation is needed to see what grade students are switching schools.
“What year are they transferring?”he said. “They recognize the issue, ‘How do we make it better next year?’ No one has a solution yet.”
While Southern Section schools have expressed concerns about transfer issues, Northern California schools have far less player movement, and CIF transfer rules must be adopted for all 10 sections, meaning Southern California would need support to change rules.
Blake said for now, the CIF and other sections believe competitive equity is a short-term solution, putting teams together based on ability and ambitions, such as the Open Division for basketball.
“The percentage of kids transferring is still 2%, but the part everyone is concerned about is out of that 2%, those elite kids seem to be transferring senior year to the same handful of schools throughout the state,” he said.
Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said in a text message, “The Southern Section will continue the conversation to try and identify specific aspects of the current transfer rules that need to be addressed.”
Mission League football action begins on Friday, and the usual favorites still have lots to prove, making for the possibility of surprises.
The best opening game has Chaminade hosting Bishop Amat. Both teams have played tough nonleague schedules and suffered big losses, but what will they do now that the real season begins?
Chaminade is hoping its players got lots of experience in losses to St. John Bosco, Folsom and Oaks Christian, three of the top teams in the state. Bishop Amat lost to Mater Dei in its opener, lost its standout running back Damien Moore to injury but is still 4-1. Both schools rely on veteran quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens and Blake Archuleta, respectively.
