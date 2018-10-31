City Section delays announcement on punishment for Carson-Narbonne fight

The school’s president, Brett Lowart, informed faculty and staff in an email: “It is with the deepest sadness that I inform you that Maureen Rooney passed away this afternoon after a difficult fight over the past months with leukemia. Please keep her, Kevin and the Rooney family in your prayers.

“We are all grateful for Kevin and his years of service and great representation of Notre Dame, but Maureen was the great woman behind this great man. Her quiet love and support spoke volumes. She was a very strong and loving person…and also a supportive ND mom! The football team was informed after practice yesterday and a pall will be over the football program as they prepare for their playoff game this Friday.”