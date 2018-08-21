City Section makes it through zero week, but some games canceled for lack of players

St. John Bosco has lost its share of quarterbacks who didn’t want to sit behind the starter. Chad Johnson was the coach for many of them as the Braves’ offensive coordinator. Now he’s head coach at Mission Viejo.

It will be the battle of former St. John Bosco quarterbacks on Friday when Santa Margarita and sophomore starter Peter Costelli take on Mission Viejo and senior starter Joey Yellen.

“Send your kid to me and I will get them ready to play somewhere else,” Johnson joked. “Honestly, I really liked working with all of those kids. They are all great kids and I am not going to lie, I get fulfillment when they succeed. Even if it’s somewhere else.”