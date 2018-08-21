City Section makes it through zero week, but some games canceled for lack of players

Aug. 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Football
City Section teams that played zero week football games last week had relatively few issues, Commissioner John Aguirre said on Monday.
Teams worked with the new rule requiring an exchange of rosters before games.
Several schools had to cancel freshman-sophomore games for lack of players.
Aug. 21, 2018, 7:07 a.m.
- Football
There will be four high school football games featured on Fox Sports West’s Prep Zone this week.
The Corona Centennial vs. Orange Lutheran game on Friday at Orange Coast College will be shown on Prime Ticket.
The Prep Zone games on the web:
Aug. 20, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
After the first week of the high school football season, Corona Centennial made a jump from No. 7 to No. 3 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and St. John Bosco is No. 2.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:44 a.m.
- Football
Considering the dismal performance of City Section teams last week, Birmingham might have elevated itself to No. 2 behind Narbonne with its win over Harvard-Westlake.
And the Patriots showed off an impressive one-two punch on offense.
DJ Banks, a 220-pound running back, gained 100 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:26 a.m.
- Football
There were some big performers in the opening week of high school football if you follow the statistics posted on MaxPreps.com.
Nathan Manning of Capistrano Valley, a baseball player headed to Cal, was 20 of 29 passing for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Anthony Munoz of Western passed for 340 yards and seven touchdowns.
Weston Eget of West Ranch was 13 of 18 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
- Football
It’s déjà vu time for Corona Centennial.
In 2014, the Huskies won the Southern Section Division 1 championship by using two quarterbacks -- Anthony Catalano and Nate Kettingham. They alternated each series.
On Friday night in Centennial's 35-13 season opening win over Arizona Chandler, Coach Matt Logan decided to try it again -- alternating junior quarterbacks Ala Mikaele and Carter Freedland.
Aug. 20, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
- Baseball
It’s going to be quite a Southern California homecoming this week for Daniel Poncedeleon (La Mirada) and Jack Flaherty (Harvard-Westlake).
Each will make a start on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in games against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Poncedeleon is the scheduled starter for Tuesday against Hyun-Jin Ryu. Flaherty gets to face Walker Buehler on Wednesday night.
Aug. 19, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
- Baseball
Cody Schrier will finally get a chance to return to school at JSerra, and he’ll be bringing a gold medal with him. And he’ll get to show off his MVP award too.
The sophomore shortstop was a key figure in helping the USA 15U national team win the championship of the U-15 Baseball World Cup in Panama. The team defeated host Panama, 7-1, on Sunday in the final.
Also on the team were Charlie Saum from Ventura St. Bonaventure and Karson Bowen from Orange Lutheran.
Aug. 19, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
There were more than 100 El Camino Real High students trying out for the boys’ soccer team last week. Some wore colorful jerseys, many featuring the names Messi, Bayern Munchen and Toronto FC.
Aug. 19, 2018, 11:47 a.m.
St. John Bosco has lost its share of quarterbacks who didn’t want to sit behind the starter. Chad Johnson was the coach for many of them as the Braves’ offensive coordinator. Now he’s head coach at Mission Viejo.
It will be the battle of former St. John Bosco quarterbacks on Friday when Santa Margarita and sophomore starter Peter Costelli take on Mission Viejo and senior starter Joey Yellen.
“Send your kid to me and I will get them ready to play somewhere else,” Johnson joked. “Honestly, I really liked working with all of those kids. They are all great kids and I am not going to lie, I get fulfillment when they succeed. Even if it’s somewhere else.”