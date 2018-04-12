City Section roundup: Cleveland stuns Chatsworth 10-0

Three pitchers outduel Owen Sharts

To beat Owen Sharts of Simi Valley, you need a top pitching performance. And three Camarillo pitchers came through on Wednesday afternoon in a 1-0 Coastal Canyon League victory.

Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one hit in five innings. Devin Huffman threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Sam Silveyra went from second base to the mound to get the game’s final out.

Sharts struck out eight and walked none. His fastball was up a couple times, and Camarillo (13-3) took advantage. In the fourth inning, Drew Carter got a double and Nick Schnopp drove him home for the game’s only run on an RBI single to right. Last week, Sharts won a 1-0 game in the Boras Classic.