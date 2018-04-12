City Section roundup: Cleveland stuns Chatsworth 10-0

Apr. 11, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
West Valley League play in prep baseball began on Wednesday, and Cleveland pulled off the stunner of the day, defeating Chatsworth 10-0 in a game that was halted after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The Cavaliers collected 14 hits off Chatsworth ace Gabe Achucarro. Alec Garcia and Bobby Velasco each went four for four. Garcia had five RBIs. Pitcher Bryan Andrade limited the Chancellors to four hits, striking out five.
El Camino Real also had a surprising mercy rule victory over Birmingham 15-5 in six innings. Cole Kitchen hit a three-run home run and Joey Klein threw three innings of scoreless relief. Parker Tuszynski went three for three.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
- Baseball
To beat Owen Sharts of Simi Valley, you need a top pitching performance. And three Camarillo pitchers came through on Wednesday afternoon in a 1-0 Coastal Canyon League victory.
Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one hit in five innings. Devin Huffman threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Sam Silveyra went from second base to the mound to get the game’s final out.
Sharts struck out eight and walked none. His fastball was up a couple times, and Camarillo (13-3) took advantage. In the fourth inning, Drew Carter got a double and Nick Schnopp drove him home for the game’s only run on an RBI single to right. Last week, Sharts won a 1-0 game in the Boras Classic.
Apr. 11, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
- Baseball
Narbonne is headed to Hawaii to open its 2018 football season against St. Louis in Honolulu during zero week on Aug. 17.
Last season, the defending City Section Open Division champion Gauchos traveled to Hawaii and lost to St. Louis 56-50.
With only five Marine League teams, Narbonne will add a sixth nonleague game.
Apr. 11, 2018, 7:49 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 29, Brethren Christian 0
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:53 p.m.
The Loyola-Mira Costa volleyball match scheduled for Friday at Loyola Marymount has been canceled.
Loyola officials announced that Mira Costa informed them that they will forfeit the match.
Mira Costa Athletic Director Glenn Marx said the decision was made “due to the behavior” of team members on a recent trip to Hawaii.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:16 p.m.
- Baseball
There were more than a dozen professional scouts at Hart Park on Tuesday night to watch Orange Lutheran’s Cole Winn pitch against St. John Bosco.
He struck out nine in five innings and was in control after giving up three runs in the first inning.
But the most impressive pitcher was Isaiah Horton of St. John Bosco. The senior left-hander tossed a four-hit shutout in the Braves’ 4-0 win in their Trinity League opener.
Apr. 10, 2018, 5:58 p.m.
- Baseball
Oregon-bound Christian Ciuffetelli of Servite didn’t have his best stuff on the mound on Tuesday for his team’s Trinity League opener against JSerra, but he kept hanging tough and found a way to pitch the Friars to a 4-1 victory.
He struck out five in 6 1/3 innings while giving up six hits.
Garret Guillemette came through with a two-run double in the first inning for Servite and added another RBI hit in the sixth. Freshman pitcher Gage Jump allowed two hits in five innings for JSerra.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:38 a.m.
- Basketball
Fairfax and Westchester, the likely top teams in City Section basketball next season, each have a player who could seek a fifth year of eligibility.
Kirk Smith of Fairfax and Kaelen Allen of Westchester each were listed as seniors this past season.
Smith will be seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Allen, the City player of the year, still has not decided, according to Westchester coach Ed Azzam. City Section Commissioner John Aguirre would have to approve the request.
Apr. 9, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
- Baseball
Andrew Olivas of Granada Hills Kennedy is the reigning Valley Mission League player of the year. Pitchers know that you must deal with him very carefully.
In Monday’s game against Sylmar, the Spartans solved the issue with Olivas in the first inning with a hit batter.
In the second inning, however, Olivas came up with the bases loaded following a bases loaded walk. That meant Sylmar had to pitch to him. He responded by drilling the ball to right center for a three-run triple to highlight Kennedy’s 11-0 victory that ended after five innings.
Apr. 9, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Baseball
Flip a coin. That might be the best way to tab a prep baseball favorite in the Trinity League this season.
Action begins on Tuesday with teams playing three-game series each week.
JSerra (8-4) is at Servite (11-4); Mater Dei (3-9) is at Santa Margarita (9-7); St. John Bosco (7-5) plays Orange Lutheran (10-4) at Hart Park at 7 p.m.