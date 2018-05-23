City Section track and field championships set for Thursday at El Camino College

May. 23, 2018, 10:34 a.m.
- Track
The City Section is set to hold its track and field championships on Thursday at El Camino College. Field events are to begin at 2 p.m., and running events at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10.
In the girls 100, Angelina Camello of San Pedro and Kaityln Williams of Carson have the two best qualifying times at 12.39 and 12.47, respectively.
In the boys 100, Omari Williams of Dorsey ran 10.87 at last week’s prelims at Birmingham. Anthony Richardson of Carson was next at 10.90.
May. 23, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Baseball
Senior Lukas White of Valencia has been named the Foothill League player of the year in baseball. Senior Bryce Collins of Hart was the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
Ryan Carolan, Hart, Sr.; Josh Cerpa, Hart, Sr.; Will Chambers, West Ranch, Sr.; Luke Chung, Valencia, Sr.; Hewitt Grissom, Saugus, Jr.; Charles Harrison, Canyon, Jr.; Cody Jefferis, Hart, Sr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, Jr.; Cade Nicol, West Ranch, Jr.; Nicholas Perez, West Ranch, So.; Cole Roederer, Hart, Sr.
May. 22, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 22, 2018, 8:26 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
May. 22, 2018, 8:04 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 22, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 22, 2018, 6:41 p.m.
- Baseball
Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills hit his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday to spark a three-run sixth inning that lift Verdugo Hills to a 3-1 win over Westchester in the opening round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs.
Nick Masumoto allowed four hits for the Dons on the mound.
Taft defeated Chavez 7-3. Nate Marmet went two for two.
May. 22, 2018, 6:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Jesse Parraz is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who’s so big that he had to order customized size 44 pants so he could play on the Alemany baseball team. But what a hitter he has become.
On a 3-and-2 count with the bases loaded in Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 2 playoff game, Parraz hit a double off the left-field fence, driving in three runs in the fifth inning and helping Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0.
“It was an outside fastball and I went for it,” Parraz said.