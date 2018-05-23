City Section track and field championships set for Thursday at El Camino College

The City Section is set to hold its track and field championships on Thursday at El Camino College. Field events are to begin at 2 p.m., and running events at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10.

In the girls 100, Angelina Camello of San Pedro and Kaityln Williams of Carson have the two best qualifying times at 12.39 and 12.47, respectively.

In the boys 100, Omari Williams of Dorsey ran 10.87 at last week’s prelims at Birmingham. Anthony Richardson of Carson was next at 10.90.