City Section waiting for additional paperwork for 18 of 19 Narbonne transfers

Jul. 16, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
- Football
Narbonne’s football program has 19 transfers seeking eligibility this season, and 18 need to supply additional documentation before a final decision is made on eligibility, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said Monday.
Aguirre met with 13 parents last week during a more than three-hour visit to Narbonne trying to review the transfers.
“The school has been transparent with everything and supportive with what we’re trying to do,” Aguirre said.
Jul. 16, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
- Football
There’s new league alignments in the City Section this season for football, and several schools are going to go from struggling to potential league champs.
One of the biggest winners in the alignment is Los Angeles. The Romans were 1-10 last season and 1-4 in the Coliseum League. They are still in Division I but they move to a Metro League that includes Jordan, Maywood, New Designs Watts, Rancho Dominguez, Roybal and Sotomayor.
Another winner is Washington Prep. The Generals have left the Marine League and joined the Exposition League that includes Angelou, Jefferson, Manual Arts, Rivera, Santee and West Adams.
Jul. 15, 2018, 5:19 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake established itself as the team to beat in high school boys’ water polo this fall by winning the High School State Championship on Sunday at Foothill High.
The Wolverines defeated Newport Harbor 11-8.
Mot Stothart and Alex Bucur each scored three goals.
Jul. 15, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
- Football
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey is nearing completion of its $6-million field for football, soccer and track and field.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias will have its second year of varsity football this fall since the school became co-ed in 2013. The field should be available sometime this season.
Pius X High School closed in 1998. St. Matthias was an all-girls school in Huntington Park from 1963 to 2013. Now they’re combined.
Jul. 15, 2018, 5:56 a.m.
It’s summer break, and time to look back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. I’ll never forget Feb. 22, 2014, the day Neil Diamond came to open up the $3-million Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium.
He sung “Sweet Caroline,” and it was so memorable.
“Maestro, play the music,” he said.
Jul. 14, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
- Baseball
Bobby Garcia pitched Saugus to a 4-0 victory over El Camino Real on Saturday night in the championship game of the VIBL playoffs.
Garcia, a left-hander who will be a senior this fall, threw a complete game one-hitter. He received help with RBIs from Tony Jacob and Andrew Sharp.
Saugus was 12-13-1 last season but figures to be much improved in a Foothill League that’s loaded with top baseball teams.
Jul. 14, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Eagle Rock earned some respect for the City Section on Saturday by winning the Pioneer seven on seven passing tournament.
The team defeated Bishop Amat, Salesian, Jurupa Hills, Basset, Pioneer and Schurr.
Among the top players were Nathan Corrales at quarterback, David Montijo at receiver and defensive back and Alex Ayers at receiver and safety.
Jul. 13, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
- Football
A presidential suite. A state-of-the-art-video scoreboard. A Spanish tile roof on top of the press box. Bleachers close to the field. Advanced LED lighting. An AstroTurf all-weather field.
Yes, the $7.2-million St. John Bosco football stadium is pretty impressive. It’s mostly done, too, on time and ready to be admired for its comfort and beauty.
Coach Jason Negro gave me a tour earlier this week. Only cosmetic issues remain. Everything will get a full pressure water cleaning before the keys are turned over.
Jul. 11, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
- Football
There’s only one month left before the 2018 high school football season begins on Aug. 17, and Mission Viejo will be the site on Saturday for one of the final seven-on-seven tournaments of the summer season.
The big three — Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial — lead the 16-team field. Mission Viejo, which finished a surprising second at last week’s Edison tournament, also figures prominently.
Other contenders should be Orange Lutheran, Narbonne and Culver City. Long Beach Poly is entered, led by its new quarterback, CJ Montes, a transfer from Arcadia via La Salle.
Jul. 11, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
- Track
A funeral for former Crespi and Reseda track and field coach Steve Caminiti will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paschal’s Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks. He died on July 1 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 71.
Caminiti was a star hurdler during his high school days at Crespi in the 1960s. He set two national records on May 9, 1964, running the 120-yard highs in 13.7 seconds and the 180 lows in 18.1. He went on to run for New Mexico.
He spent 35 years coaching track and cross-country at Crespi and Reseda. He was the recipient of several outstanding coach honors at Reseda and helped shape the lives of numerous student-athletes through his years of teaching and coaching.