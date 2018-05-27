Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1726 posts
  • Baseball
By

Cole Winn leads Orange Lutheran into Division 1 baseball semifinals

When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.

Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday nioght and also contributed an RBI double and an RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.

Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.

Advertisement

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional championship results

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

Advertisement

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional championship result

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship, Saturday

Baseball: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional results and championship schedule

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarterfinals, Friday

Advertisement

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional semifinal results and championship schedule

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

By

Torrey Pines, Palm Desert, Oaks Christian qualify for state golf finals

Torrey Pines, Palm Desert and Oaks Christian were the three golf teams that move on to the CIF state golf championships after leading the qualifiers at the CIF SCGA Southern California regional on Thursday in Pasadena.

Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran won the individual title with a seven-under par 65.

Here’s the link to complete results.

Softball: Thursday's Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement

Baseball: City quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

BASEBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

  • Softball
By

No. 1 Norco pulls out 6-5 win in nine innings over Huntington Beach

Top-seeded Norco was taken to the limit by Huntington Beach on Thursday in the Southern Section Division 1 softball quarterfinals, but Norco pulled out a 6-5 victory when Kinzie Hansen delivered a walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning.

Norco will face Los Altos in the semifinals. Los Altos defeated Great Oak 2-0 behind pitcher Savannah Diederich.

Chino Hills defeated Pacifica 3-0 in eight innings and will face Gahr in the semifinals. Gahr defeated Mater Dei 4-3 on an eighth-inning home run from Taylor Stephens.