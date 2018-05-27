Cole Winn leads Orange Lutheran into Division 1 baseball semifinals

May. 26, 2018, 9:58 p.m.
- Baseball
When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.
Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday nioght and also contributed an RBI double and an RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.
Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.
May. 26, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 26, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Championship, Saturday
May. 25, 2018, 7:20 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
May. 25, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarterfinals, Friday
May. 24, 2018, 10:02 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 24, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
Torrey Pines, Palm Desert and Oaks Christian were the three golf teams that move on to the CIF state golf championships after leading the qualifiers at the CIF SCGA Southern California regional on Thursday in Pasadena.
Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran won the individual title with a seven-under par 65.
Here’s the link to complete results.
May. 24, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 24, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 24, 2018, 6:53 p.m.
- Softball
Top-seeded Norco was taken to the limit by Huntington Beach on Thursday in the Southern Section Division 1 softball quarterfinals, but Norco pulled out a 6-5 victory when Kinzie Hansen delivered a walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning.
Norco will face Los Altos in the semifinals. Los Altos defeated Great Oak 2-0 behind pitcher Savannah Diederich.
Chino Hills defeated Pacifica 3-0 in eight innings and will face Gahr in the semifinals. Gahr defeated Mater Dei 4-3 on an eighth-inning home run from Taylor Stephens.