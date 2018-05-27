Cole Winn leads Orange Lutheran into Division 1 baseball semifinals

When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.

Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday nioght and also contributed an RBI double and an RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.

Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.