Cole Winn and Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran are co-MVPs of the Trinity League

May. 31, 2018, 1:02 p.m.
- Baseball
Pitchers Cole Winn and Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran has been selected as co-most valuable players of the Trinity League. Winn is a senior; Rajcic is a sophomore. Both also hit this season.
The pitcher of the year was senior Jake Reed of JSerra and senior Christian Ciuffetelli of Servite. The rookie of the year was junior Caden Connor of Orange Lutheran. The golden glove award went to senior catcher Kameron Guangorena of St. John Bosco.
Other first-team all-league selections:
May. 31, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
- Baseball
Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos has been selected the MVP of the Channel League in baseball.
First team all-league:
Evan Kling, Dos Pueblos, Sr.; Mason Boelter, Dos Pueblos, Jr.; Chris Abbott, Dos Pueblos, Sr.; Dylan Kelley, Dos Pueblos, Sr.; Charlie Cuykendall, Dos Pueblos, Sr.; Frank Gamberdella, Santa Barbara, Jr.; Derek Tru, Santa Barbara, Jr.; Bryce Warrecker, Santa Barbara, So.; Nick Oakley, Santa Barbara, So.; Anthony Firestone, Santa Barbara, So.; Jacob Martinez, Buena, Sr.; Erik Larson, San Marcos, Jr.
May. 31, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
- Softball
Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth has been named the City Section Open Division softball player of the year.
She helped Chatsworth win the Open Division championship.
The pitcher of the year was Ashley Wies of Carson.
May. 31, 2018, 5:45 a.m.
- Baseball
There’s been much discussion through the years about which high schools produce the most professional athletes, and now there could be an answer.
CreditLoan.com analyzed the records of more than 25,000 pro athletes to find which states and high schools produced the most players.
Among the findings:
May. 30, 2018, 9:07 p.m.
- Baseball
Sophomore pitcher Albert Garcia thrust himself permanently into Birmingham baseball lore on Wednesday night by throwing seven shutout innings of relief to enable the Patriots to rally for a 3-2 victory over Chatsworth in the City Section Open Division semifinals at USC.
Birmingham was facing disaster in the first inning. Starting pitcher Armando Yanez was pulled after 16 pitches. The Chancellors got a walk and two singles. In came Garcia with few warmup tosses. He got a force out on a dropped pop up that scored a run to give Chatsworth a 2-0 lead. The Chancellors’ bats went silent the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots got a run in the third inning off Gabe Achucarro on a bunt by Garcia to score Johnny Tincher, who had a triple. They scored another run to tie the score in the fourth on an RBI single by Daniel Gamboa. And then Erik Rivas, who has five hits in two playoff games, delivered an RBI single in the fifth.
May. 30, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 30, 2018, 8:28 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 30, 2018, 5:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryan Golnick of El Camino Real was in such a hurry pitching on Wednesday at USC’s Dedeaux Field that he looked as if he needed to make a graduation ceremony. Coach Josh Lienhard finally had to come to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the City Section Open Division semifinal with an 0-and-2 count to calm him down.
Golnick got a game-ending strikeout to culminate a 4-0 victory over Cleveland that sends the Conquistadores into Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game at Dodger Stadium against Birmingham, a 3-2 winner over Chatsworth.
Unfortunately, Golnick, a senior, won’t be able to pitch. He threw 105 pitches, leaving him ineligible to be on the mound at Dodger Stadium. He didn’t seem too upset.
May. 30, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
- Baseball
Pitcher Chris Torres of Sierra Canyon has been named the Gold Coast League player of the year in baseball.
First-team all-league:
Billy Edwards, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Noah Levin, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Josh Reiter, Sierra Canyon, Jr.; Vince Dolcemaschio, Windward, Jr.; Luke Tanner, Windward, Jr.; Isaac Munoz, Windward, Sr.; Joey Estes, Paraclete, Jr.; Ian Vogenthaler, Paraclete, Sr.; Charlie Stern, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Max Prather, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Joji Baratelli, Crossroads, Sr.; Nicholas Milillo, Crossroads, Jr.; Cary Lucas, Viewpoint, Jr.; James Kobylt, Brentwood, Jr.
May. 30, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday