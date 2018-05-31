Cole Winn and Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran are co-MVPs of the Trinity League

Albert Garcia throws seven shutout innings of relief

Sophomore pitcher Albert Garcia thrust himself permanently into Birmingham baseball lore on Wednesday night by throwing seven shutout innings of relief to enable the Patriots to rally for a 3-2 victory over Chatsworth in the City Section Open Division semifinals at USC.

Birmingham was facing disaster in the first inning. Starting pitcher Armando Yanez was pulled after 16 pitches. The Chancellors got a walk and two singles. In came Garcia with few warmup tosses. He got a force out on a dropped pop up that scored a run to give Chatsworth a 2-0 lead. The Chancellors’ bats went silent the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots got a run in the third inning off Gabe Achucarro on a bunt by Garcia to score Johnny Tincher, who had a triple. They scored another run to tie the score in the fourth on an RBI single by Daniel Gamboa. And then Erik Rivas, who has five hits in two playoff games, delivered an RBI single in the fifth.