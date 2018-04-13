Collision all-star basketball games set for Saturday

West Valley League play in prep baseball began on Wednesday, and Cleveland pulled off the stunner of the day, defeating Chatsworth 10-0 in a game that was halted after six innings because of the mercy rule.

The Cavaliers collected 14 hits off Chatsworth ace Gabe Achucarro. Alec Garcia and Bobby Velasco each went four for four. Garcia had five RBIs. Pitcher Bryan Andrade limited the Chancellors to four hits, striking out five.

El Camino Real also had a surprising mercy rule victory over Birmingham 15-5 in six innings. Cole Kitchen hit a three-run home run and Joey Klein threw three innings of scoreless relief. Parker Tuszynski went three for three.