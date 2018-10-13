Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2061 posts
By

Corona del Mar-Los Alamitos game won't be resumed

After a dispute and disagreement about when and where to resume its game halted by lightning, Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar have decided to call it a 7-7 tie and move on.

The game for first place in the Sunset League was stopped on Friday night because of lightning.

“Due to the inability to secure a proper facility to accommodate this game on such short notice, both schools have agreed to call the game a tie of 7-7.
Each school will proceed on to their next upcoming game,” is the statement from the schools.

Advertisement
By

Hart student section spends weather delay at In-N-Out, then returns

There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.

“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”

There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.

Advertisement

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, October 12th

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

  • Football
By

Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game postponed until Saturday because of lightning

A lightning strike is caught on camera before the Trinity League showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Friday night.
A lightning strike is caught on camera before the Trinity League showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Jake Birmingham)

In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.

A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.

It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, October 11th

SOUTHERN SECTION

BIG 4 LEAGUE

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Servite takes big step toward gaining Division 1 playoff berth

Zedakiah Centers has big game for Friars

With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.

Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed by returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.

Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.

Football: Wednesday's score

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Julian Rishwain of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame shows how added strength can help in basketball

Better strength has 6-5 guard ready for big season

It’s 3 p.m., and the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball team is hard at work lifting weights, heaving medicine balls and trying to get stronger.

Despite the pressure to play nonstop, the smart ones are spending time in the weight room building strength so that when they drive down the lane and perhaps get bumped, it won’t bother them.

That’s the case with improving 6-foot-5 senior Julian Rishwain, who recently committed to Boston College. He’s pretty much been the No. 2 option behind talented junior Ziaire Williams, who has grown to nearly 6-10. But Rishwain credits improved strength for helping his development as a player.

Advertisement
  • Basketball
By

Nike Extravaganza set for Jan. 25-26

The Nike Extravaganza will take place Jan. 25-26 at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at Gofan.com.

Friday Jan. 25
3:00 PM Servite vs Heritage Christian
4:30 PM Dos Pueblos vs Orange Lutheran
6:00 PM Mater Dei (girls) vs Bishop Gorman (girls)
7:30 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Santa Margarita
9:00 PM Mater Dei (boys) vs Rolling Hills Prep 

Saturday Jan. 26
8:30 AM Crean Lutheran vs Fairmont Prep
9:45 AM Los Alamitos vs Los Altos
11:00 AM Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) vs St. John Bosco
12:15 PM Villa Park vs San Gabriel Academy 
1:30 PM Foothills Christian vs Orange Lutheran
3:00 PM St. Augustine vs JSerra
4:30 PM Fairfax vs Long Beach Poly
6:00 PM Bishop Gorman vs Chino Hills
7:30 PM Mater Dei vs Harvard Westlake
9:00 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Modesto Christian 

Mark Gottfried, Lorenzo Romar are reunited in Los Angeles

Former UCLA assistants are back in L.A. as head coaches

Mark Gottfried and Lorenzo Romar could form quite a comedy duo. They were assistant coaches on Jim Harrick’s NCAA championship team at UCLA in 1995 before heading off to become head coaches.

Now they’ve returned to Southland basketball, taking over as head coaches this season at CSUN and Pepperdine, respectively. The former Calabasas neighbors were enjoying their reunion Tuesday at the Southern California Basketball Coaches Tip-Off Luncheon at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Pepperdine hosts CSUN on Nov. 10.