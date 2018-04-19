Wild West Valley League: Cleveland, Granada Hills and Taft win games

Apr. 18, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
- Baseball
Birmingham, El Camino Real and Chatsworth have dominated the West Valley League in prep baseball for years. So how do you explain each losing on Wednesday to Cleveland, Granada Hills and Taft?
Get ready for a wild, unpredictable race.
Adrian Gonzalez delivered a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 4-3 win over Birmingham in the return of head coach Sid Lopez.
Apr. 18, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 19, Oxford Academy 1
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
- Baseball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Carter Kessinger had ace pitcher Sam Hliboki and Harvard-Westlake right where it wanted them on Tuesday, holding a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Then strange things started to happen. Kessinger, who had near-perfect control for five innings, saw Harvard-Westlake load the bases with two outs. Soon there was a bases-loaded walk, then a bases-loaded hit batter. Suddenly, the Wolverines were in front 2-1. Then came a two-run single by Calvin Koo for a 4-1 lead.
Harvard-Westlake hung on for a 4-3 victory. Hliboki struck out 10 and walked one in 6 1/3 innings. JP Corrigan, the fourth Harvard-Westlake pitcher in the seventh, got a groundout to end the game.
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
- Baseball
Last month at Angel Stadium, Cypress and Ocean View helped Brent Dillard have a moment to remember.
Dillard is a senior at Cypress who has dealt with a number of health issues, from cerebral palsy to a congenital heart defect.
He has participated in the baseball program as an announcer, manager and statistician. He has played in Challenger leagues, with Cypress players supporting him along the way.
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
- Baseball
It was quite a week for freshman Anthony Joya of Banning.
The left-hander was a standout on the mound and at the plate in games against Gardena, Garfield and Taft when Banning went 4-0.
He was 2-0 with 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits in six innings.
Apr. 17, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN PASS LEAGUE
Tahquitz 11, Beaumont 0
Apr. 16, 2018, 6:38 p.m.
- Baseball
Gio Del Negro hit a home run, double and single and finished with three RBIs to lead an 18-hit attack that propelled Etiwanda to a 14-11 Baseline League win over Chino Hills on Monday.
Ryan Meza had four hits, and Tyler Bardowell added three hits and two RBIs.
Damien defeated Upland 2-1.
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Huntington Beach, Beckman and Arcadia hold down the No. 1 spots in this week’s Southern Section Division 1, 2 and 3 baseball polls.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
Los Alamitos is No. 1 in Division 1 softball.
Apr. 16, 2018, 11:44 a.m.
The Southern Section has reached 7,079 transfers reported by its member schools for the 2017-18 school year with two months to go, surpassing the 6,999 total for all of last school year.
There were 582 reported transfers in March, down from 594 last March.
There were 16,595 reported transfers statewide last school year, so it should be interesting to see if the statewide total moves past 17,000 by the end of May. The current state total for transfers is 16,401.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Baseball
Two of the top baseball teams in Southern Section Division I, Harvard-Westlake (14-3, 6-0) and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (15-2, 6-0), are set to meet this week in a three-game series that could decide the Mission League championship.
Tuesday’s opener is at O’Malley Field in Encino, followed by Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame and Friday’s game back at O’Malley Field. First pitch is at 3:30 p.m.
What’s interesting is that both teams are thriving even though each has been without a preseason No. 1 pitcher. Harvard-Westlake lost Jesse Bergin to a knee injury. Notre Dame lost Lucas Gordon to an arm injury. Neither has pitched a single inning. But both teams have enough pitching depth to move on.