Crespi begins anew under coach Dameon Porter

Athletic trainers are in need at high schools throughout Southern California, and Providence St. Joseph Health Southern California has decided to fund trainers for six high schools in the San Fernando Valley.

Burroughs, Burbank, Taft, Sierra Canyon, Alemany and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will receive funding for trainers under the project. Several of the schools already have trainers, so the funds will pay for an assistant.

Taft will be the most closely watched school. It’s part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and negotiations have been ongoing because of liability concerns. If the lawyers sign off as expected, Taft would join the relatively few LAUSD schools with an athletic trainer.