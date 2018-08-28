Cross country season begins on Saturday

There should be plenty of touchdowns scored on Friday night when Westlake (2-0) hosts Oxnard (2-0).

Oxnard, coached by former St. Bonaventure and Crespi coach Jon Mack, has blown out Granada Hills and Quartz Hill but must deal with a major leap in competition in facing the Warriors.

Quarterback Vincent Walea has completed 23 of 34 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns in two games with zero interceptions. JR Waters is a top receiver, having caught 11 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.