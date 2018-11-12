Wildfires may delay CIF bowl games for a week

Nov. 12, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
The California Interscholastic Federation has scheduled a conference call Tuesday morning with its 10 section commissioners to discuss what to do concerning disruptions in the sports playoff schedules due to the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.
Ron Nocetti, associate executive director, said Monday that pushing back the football season by one week is under consideration. CIF state championship bowl games are scheduled to conclude Dec. 7 and 8 at Cerritos College. If the season is pushed back one week, they would take place Dec. 14-15 at Cerritos College.
The CIF is expected to make an announcement after the conference call concerning the football regional and championship bowl game schedule.
Nov. 12, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
The Southern Section Division 1 football semifinal between Corona Centennial and Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium will be televised by Fox Sports West at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Games to be shown on the web on Prep Zone:
St. John Bosco vs. Oaks Christian; Upland vs. Calabasas; Rancho Verde vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; and Cajon vs. Capistrano Valley.
Nov. 12, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
The MLB Youth Academy in Compton on Saturday had a ceremonial “College Signing Day” for baseball and softball players. The official signing day starts on Wednesday.
Softball player Maya De Sota from Long Beach Millikan, who is headed to Cottey College, participated.
Among the baseball players taking part were Christian Lara (Walnut), headed to Hope International, and Gardena Serra players Damone Hale (Michigan), Mahki Backstrom (Fresno State), Kelvin Bender (UC Santa Barbara), Jashia Morrisey (Cal State Bakersfield) and Jordan Brown (Fresno State).
Nov. 12, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Cerritos College will host the Southern Section Division 1 football championship game on Friday, Nov. 23, the section announced.
Cerritos College is also hosting CIF state championship bowl games on Dec. 7-8.
The City Section has not finalized the date for its Open Division championship game at El Camino College. It will be either the same night as the Southern Section Division 1 final or Saturday, Nov. 24.
Nov. 12, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
Calabasas and Oaks Christian have both reached the semifinals in their high school football playoffs, but the wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in their neighborhoods continue to cause disruptions.
Both schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The football teams are making arrangements to maintain practice schedules. Oaks Christian was planning to practice at St. Bonaventure on Monday; Calabasas’ plans remained up in the air. Air-quality issues were among the considerations.
Calabasas is scheduled to host Upland on Friday night in Division 2, and Oaks Christian is set to host St. John Bosco in Division 1.
Nov. 12, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
- Football
Simi Valley Grace Brethren is one of the most physical football teams left in the Southern Section playoffs, and the Lancers will be traveling to Orange County on Friday to face Villa Park in a Division 4 semifinal game.
There’s no hiding what Grace Brethren does on offense. The Lancers rely on their offensive line and hand the ball off frequently to 5-foot-8, 225-pound running back Lontrelle Diggs, who has rushed for 2,024 yards and 30 touchdowns.
In his last three games, he had 367 yards rushing against Camarillo, 135 yards against St. Bonaventure and 218 yards against Paramount.
Nov. 12, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
- Football
Every playoff game, quarterback Jayden Daniels of Cajon adds to his record-breaking passing totals.
Cajon has reached the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals, and Daniels is up to 13,375 yards in career passing and 165 touchdowns, both Southern Section records.
This season, he has passed for 3,883 yards and 55 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Cajon plays Capistrano Valley and quarterback Nathan Manning on Friday.
Nov. 11, 2018, 3:22 p.m.
The high school basketball season begins Monday for boys and girls.
Redondo High is the site for the Ryse Williams tournament that has an opening game matching preseason top 25 teams in Rolling Hills Prep and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. (The loser should cruise to the consolation title.)
No. 2-ranked Bishop Montgomery opens at 8 p.m. against South East. Fairfax faces Peninsula at 5 p.m.
Nov. 11, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
WATER POLO
Nov. 11, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
- Basketball
With four returning starters from last season’s Open Division state championship team, Sierra Canyon has been tabbed as the No. 1 team in The Times’ preseason top 25 boys’ basketball rankings. The season begins Monday.
The rankings:
1. SIERRA CANYON. The big four are back -- Scotty Pippen, KJ Martin, Cassius Stanley, Terren Frank.
2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY. Gianni Hunt & Co. still play great defense and rebound.
3. RANCHO CHRISTIAN. The Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, are a unique duo still getting better.
4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI. Young players are ready to step up, led by sophomore point guard Devin Askew.
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO. Get ready for a real challenger to the Monarchs in Trinity League.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Johnny Juzang and 6-10 Mason Hooks lead improving Wolverines.
7. WESTCHESTER. Comets have all the pieces to make a state title run.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL. Time to turn loose guards Jaylen Clark, DJ Davis, Paris Dawson.
9. FAIRFAX. Another team with tremendous guards, led by Ethan Anderson.
10. SANTA MARGARITA. UCLA-bound Jake Kyman and USC-bound Max Agbonkpolo lead Eagles.
11. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME. 6-5 Anthony Holland stars for team known for toughness.
12. ETIWANDA. Sophomore Jahmai Mashack is a star in the making.
13. ROLLING HILLS PREP. Veteran team led by 6-8 JT Tan, 6-5 Chris Koon, 6-1 Vaughn Flowers.
14. WASHINGTON PREP. If fall ball provides insight, Generals are legit.
15. CAMARILLO. Jaime Jaquez and his best friends are ready for big season.
16. DAMIEN. Malik Thomas, Austin Cook, Jarred Hyder lead the Spartans.
17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME. Watch out for duo of Ziaire Williams and Julian Rishwain.
18. CHAMINADE. Sophomore guards Kenneth Simpson Jr., Keith Higgins Jr. are outstanding.
19. RANCHO VERDE. Mustangs have big aspirations, led by 6-3 Tory San Antonio.
20. BIRMINGHAM. Lots of transfers have transformed Patriots.
21. ORANGE LUTHERAN. 6-11 Makur Maker adds to veteran team.
22. TAFT. Lacking size but another City team with talented guards.
23. FREMONT. 6-4 Roy Clarke is the player to watch on rising team.
24. CHINO HILLS. USC-bound 6-9 Oneyka Okongwu is back for his senior year.
25. LONG BEACH POLY. Justin Rene is ready for big senior season.
Others to watch: Riverside Poly, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Eastvale Roosevelt, Los Altos, Brentwood, Pasadena, Crespi, Alemany, Highland, St. Anthony, JSerra.