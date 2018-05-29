Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1732 posts
  • Baseball


Diego Ramirez of Calabasas is Marmonte League player of the year

Pitcher Diego Ramirez of Calabasas has been selected the player of the year from the Marmonte League. The senior is headed to Occidental College.

The pitcher of the year is USC-bound Carson Lambert of Newbury Park.

First-team all-league:

Baseball/softball: City and Southern Section semifinal schedule

BASEBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

  • Softball


Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth is West Valley League softball MVP

Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth, a senior outfielder, has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in softball.

The co-pitchers of the year were sophomore Ava Justman of Chatsworth and Ashley Murphy of El Camino Real.

First-team all-league:

  • Baseball


Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran is the Gatorade state player of the year in prep baseball

Standout pitcher Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran switched states, moving from Colorado to California, but the results are the same. Last year he was the Gatorade state player of the year in Colorado. This year he’s the Gatorade state player of the year in California.

He has an 0.21 ERA this season for the Lancers, who play Capistrano Valley on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal game.

Last year at Silver Creek in Longmont, Colo., he was 9-0 with an 0.73 ERA.

  • Baseball


R.J. Schreck of Harvard-Westlake is Mission League player of the year

Outfielder R.J. Schreck of Harvard-Westlake has been named the Mission League player of the year in baseball.

Junior Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake was named the pitcher of the year.

First-team all-league:

  • Baseball


Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together hot teams

Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together four teams that are playing their best baseball, teaching a lesson that what happened in March doesn’t matter come May.

Capistrano Valley, Foothill and Bishop Amat weren’t even ranked in the final regular season Division 1 poll. Orange Lutheran, the No. 3 seed,  has thrived behind pitcher Cole Winn, but now the question is can the Lancers advance without him on the mound in the semifinals?

Tuesday’s matchups have Foothill at Bishop Amat and Capistrano Valley playing Orange Lutheran at Hart Park in Orange.

  • Basketball


Fairfax summer basketball tournament is loaded with top teams

Cassius Stanley of Sierra Canyon is scheduled to participate in the Fairfax tournament beginning June 25.
Cassius Stanley of Sierra Canyon is scheduled to participate in the Fairfax tournament beginning June 25. (Maria Alejandra Cardona)

If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on June 25 and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.

Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Also participating is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, led by standout junior-to-be Ziaire Williams. There’s also Mater Dei with its outstanding group of rising sophomores and juniors.

  • Baseball


Cole Winn leads Orange Lutheran into Division 1 baseball semifinals

When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.

Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday night, adding an RBI double and RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.

Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional championship results

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional championship result

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship, Saturday