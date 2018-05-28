Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together hot teams

May. 28, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together four teams that are playing their best baseball, teaching a lesson that what happened in March doesn’t matter come May.
Capistrano Valley, Foothill and Bishop Amat weren’t even ranked in the final regular season Division 1 poll. Orange Lutheran, the No. 3 seed, has thrived behind pitcher Cole Winn, but now the question is can the Lancers advance without him on the mound in the semifinals?
Tuesday’s matchups have Foothill at Bishop Amat and Capistrano Valley playing Orange Lutheran at Hart Park in Orange.
If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on June 25 and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.
Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.
Also participating is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, led by standout junior-to-be Ziaire Williams. There’s also Mater Dei with its outstanding group of rising sophomores and juniors.
When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.
Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday night, adding an RBI double and RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.
Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.
Torrey Pines, Palm Desert and Oaks Christian were the three golf teams that move on to the CIF state golf championships after leading the qualifiers at the CIF SCGA Southern California regional on Thursday in Pasadena.
Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran won the individual title with a seven-under par 65.
Here’s the link to complete results.
