Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together hot teams

Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together four teams that are playing their best baseball, teaching a lesson that what happened in March doesn’t matter come May.

Capistrano Valley, Foothill and Bishop Amat weren’t even ranked in the final regular season Division 1 poll. Orange Lutheran, the No. 3 seed, has thrived behind pitcher Cole Winn, but now the question is can the Lancers advance without him on the mound in the semifinals?