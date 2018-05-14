Don Markham, known for the double-wing offense, has died at 78

Studio City Harvard-Westlake (26-3), which became the first Mission League baseball school to go unbeaten in league in more than 15 years and finished the regular season with a 16-game win streak, has been seeded No. 1 for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.



The Wolverines were ranked No. 1 by The Times in the preseason and so far have lived up to expectations, relying on ace pitcher Sam Hliboki (10-0), strong defense and lots of young pitching depth to earn the favorite’s role in Division 1. But as always, there’s no guarantee the favorites will even make it to the final because of the number of quality pitchers and teams in Division 1.



“I don’t know if there isn’t a team without two quality arms,” Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert said.



Harvard-Westlake will be the home team in its opener on Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s wild-card game between Valencia and Oaks Christian.



Huntington Beach is seeded No. 2. Orange Lutheran, armed with Southern California’s No. 1 pro pitching prospect, Cole Winn (0.25 ERA), is seeded No. 3, and La Mirada is No. 4.



In Division 2, Irvine Beckman gets the No. 1 seed with Tesoro No. 2.