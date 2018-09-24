Don't expect changes in CIF transfer rules anytime soon

Sep. 24, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Despite a Southern Section survey to member schools last month indicating that 71.5% believe adjustments should be made to transfer rules, a recent meeting of the CIF section commissioners from around California indicates there’s no consensus on what to do.
“Everybody has their opinion but don’t always have a solution,” said Roger Blake, executive director of the CIF. “What is best for the 831,000 kids playing high school sports? What’s the best solution for the vast majority?”
A primary focus of the discussion among commissioners, Blake said, was that further investigation is needed to see what grade students are switching schools.
“What year are they transferring?”he said. “They recognize the issue, ‘How do we make it better next year?’ No one has a solution yet.”
While Southern Section schools have expressed concerns about transfer issues, Northern California schools have far less player movement, and CIF transfer rules must be adopted for all 10 sections, meaning Southern California would need support to change rules.
Blake said for now, the CIF and other sections believe competitive equity is a short-term solution, putting teams together based on ability and ambitions, such as the Open Division for basketball.
“The percentage of kids transferring is still 2%, but the part everyone is concerned about is out of that 2%, those elite kids seem to be transferring senior year to the same handful of schools throughout the state,” he said.
- Football
Mission League football action begins on Friday, and the usual favorites still have lots to prove, making for the possibility of surprises.
The best opening game has Chaminade hosting Bishop Amat. Both teams have played tough nonleague schedules and suffered big losses, but what will they do now that the real season begins?
Chaminade is hoping its players got lots of experience in losses to St. John Bosco, Folsom and Oaks Christian, three of the top teams in the state. Bishop Amat lost to Mater Dei in its opener, lost its standout running back Damien Moore to injury but is still 4-1. Both schools rely on veteran quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens and Blake Archuleta, respectively.
- Basketball
The Southern Section released on Friday its basketball playoff divisions for 2018-19 based on its formula of competitive equity and past success.
Of course, the top eight teams regardless of divisions will end up playing in the Open Division playoffs.
Here’s the link for boys’ divisions.
Basketball standout Cassius Stanley of defending state champion Sierra Canyon has announced a final three as he contemplates his college choice.
He tweeted that UCLA, Kansas and Oregon are the schools he’s still considering.
The 6-foot-5 Stanley is considered an outstanding athlete with tremendous leaping skills.
Former UCLA running back Jermaine Lewis has his alma mater, Antelope Valley, off to a 4-0 start and looking strong in Division 5. Apple Valley and La Serna are 5-0 and could be challengers in Division 5.
The Antelopes are loaded with top skill position players, such as receiver Jamaal Bell and running back Jermaine Marshall.
Antelope Valley continues Golden League play Friday against Highland. The Antelopes’ best victory came in their season opener, 32-29 over Grace Brethren.
- Football
Reseda is 5-0 and facing its toughest game of the season on Friday in a Valley Mission League road game against league favorite San Fernando.
The Regents will unveil quarterback Ezekiel Savage, a transfer from Royal who was forced to sit out the first five games.
“He gets thrown right into the fire,” coach Alonso Arreola said. “We’re expecting good things.”
