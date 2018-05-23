Dos Pueblos stuns No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

May. 22, 2018, 5:55 p.m.
- Baseball
If you haven’t been paying much attention to Dos Pueblos, a 25-3 baseball team, you might start now after the Chargers came back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday in a second-round Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.
Charlie Cuykendall had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth with one out. But it was the bottom of the seventh that resulted in an improbable rally.
Down 5-0, Dos Pueblos ended up tying the game in the seventh on a three-run home run by Evan Kling.
May. 22, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
May. 21, 2018, 2:23 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
at Claremont Club
May. 21, 2018, 12:59 p.m.
- Baseball
This is the week when the No. 2 pitchers must come through in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.
Second-round games are Tuesday except for La Mirada at Etiwanda on Wednesday.
Most schools will turn to their No. 2 pitchers because they played on Friday and coming back on three days’ rest is pushing it for the staff aces.
May. 21, 2018, 11:26 a.m.
The Southern Section released its latest transfer figures for April, and the total for 2017-18 among its high schools is 7,226, up about 3% over last year’s number of 6,999 with one month of statistics to go.
In the Trinity League, Mater Dei is No. 1 with 71 transfers listed, but there’s more because several football players who arrived this spring are not listed on the Southern Section website. Schools sometimes wait for the next school year to send in paperwork to confirm eligibility and addresses for fall athletes.
Orange Lutheran has 63 transfers, followed by Santa Margarita at 51, JSerra at 49, St. John Bosco at 47 and Servite at 26.
May. 20, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
Palm Desert leads the teams entered in Thursday’s SCGA regional at Brookside Golf Course.
Palm Desert shot 344 as a team last week, led by freshman Chris Wardrup, who shot 67. Charlie Reiter also shot 67 and Raymond Navis shot 68.
Oaks Christian and Servite also will be team contenders. Jake Marek shot 68 for Oaks Christian with Tristan Gretzky, the son of Wayne Gretzky, getting a 71.
May. 20, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 19, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Div. 1: Corona del Mar d. Newport Harbor 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Div. 2: Orange Lutheran d. Saddleback Valley Christian 25-20, 25-14, 27-25
Div. 3: Downey d. Tustin 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Div. 4: San Gabriel Academy d. Murrieta Valley 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Div. 5: Diamond Ranch d. Garden Grove 27-25, 27-25, 25-20
May. 19, 2018, 8:46 p.m.
- Softball
There was no stopping Chatsworth and standout pitcher Ava Justman on Saturday at the City Section Open Division championship.
Justman struck out 10 and Ruby Salzman hit a home run as the Chancellors defeated San Pedro 4-1 to claim the first Open Division title at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
It was Chatsworth’s 18th consecutive victory.
May. 19, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
CHAMPIONSHIPS