Early signing day begins for prep football players

Corona del Mar players TaeVeon Le (left, Stanford), J.T. Murphy (Colorado) and Clyde Moore (Colorado) signed football letters of intent on Wednesday.

After months of wooing, lots of high school football seniors are ending the college football recruiting process by signing a letter of intent on Wednesday. It’s a new three-day early signing period for those certain about their college choices.

Corona del Mar had three players sign _ tight end TaeVeon Le (Stanford), running back J.T. Murphy (Colorado) and linebacker Clyde Moore (Colorado). Le and Murphy are walk-ons.

Alabama picked up one of the biggest players in 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman Tommy Brown from Santa Ana Mater Dei.

USC and UCLA made a trade of sorts. Abdul-Malik McLain, a defensive end committed to UCLA, signed with USC. Bo Calvert, a defensive end/linebacker previously committed to USC, signed with UCLA.

Santa Margarita players had a big day. Running back Chad Magyar signed with UNLV. Defensive back Malone Mataele signed with Utah. Tight end Jake Peters signed with Arizona.

St. John Bosco quarterback Re-Al Mitchell signed with Iowa Sate. Running back Demetrious Flowers signed with Arizona State. Defensive back Jaiden Woodbey is down to Ohio State, USC and Florida State. He’ll announce tonight. Offensive lineman Kevin Coblentz signed with Nevada.

