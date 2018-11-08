Edwin Tucker is named football coach at Taft

Nov. 8, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
- Football
Taft has named Edwin Tucker as its football coach.
He was the school’s golf coach but served as an assistant football during the successful Troy Starr years, coaching junior varsity. Starr was head coach for 14 years before leaving for San Diego.
Most importantly, Tucker is a social studies teacher at Taft. Athletic director Mark Drucker said the program has struggled with a series of walk-on coaches since Starr’s departure.
Nov. 7, 2018, 9:29 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 7, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 7, 2018, 8:17 p.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 7, 2018, 8:16 p.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 7, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
It wasn’t easy, but Palisades won its 26th City Section championship in girls’ tennis on Wednesday.
The Dolphins held off Granada Hills 4-3 in the Open Division final.
It was Palisades’ sixth consecutive title.
Nov. 7, 2018, 11:07 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 7, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
The City Section and Southern Section cross-country prelims are set for Friday and Saturday.
The City Section will hold its prelims on Saturday morning at Pierce College.
It will be a chance to see the new star in City Section cross country, freshman sensation Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills. She ran 17:01.3 at the Woodbridge Invitational in September. She won the X-Large schools division at the Clovis Invitational.
Nov. 7, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 6, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
Semifinals, Tuesday