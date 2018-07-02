El Camino Real, Chatsworth are top seeds for VIBL playoffs

El Camino Real is seeded No. 1 and Chatsworth No. 2 for the Valley Invitational Baseball League playoffs that will begin on Saturday.

The 10 a.m. games have No. 9 Granada Hills at No. 8 Burroughs, No. 12 Burbank at No. 5 Cleveland, No. 10 Canyon at No. 7 Royal and No. 11 Golden Valley at No. 6 St. Francis.

On July 9 at 5 p.m., the Burroughs-Granada Hills winner will play at El Camino Real. The Cleveland-Burbank winner will play at No. 4 Hart. The Royal-Canyon winner will play at Chatsworth. The St. Francis-Golden Valley winner will play at No. 3 Saugus.