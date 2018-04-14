El Camino Real gets two-game sweep of defending City champion Birmingham

Apr. 13, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
- Baseball
They were shut out by Owen Sharts of Simi Valley. They were struck out by Jake Baum of St. Bonaventure. They were routed by unbeaten Arcadia.
There was a specific reason for El Camino Real playing one tough opponent after another in the nonleague season.
“The tough schedule is so we’re ready for league,” Coach Josh Lienhard said.
Apr. 13, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
- Basketball
The Collision boys and girls all-star basketball games will be held on Saturday at Harbor College. The boys game is at 7:30 p.m. and the girls game is at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10.
Among the boys’ players committed to play are Kihei Clark of Taft, Jamal Hartwell of Farifax, Tyree Winborn of Van Nuys, Daisone Hughes of University, Devonaire Doutrive of Birmingham, Eddy Egun of El Camino Real, Bryce Hamilton of Pasadena and Riley Battin of Oak Park.
Apr. 12, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
- Baseball
Junior pitcher Quinn Mathews struck out 12, walked none and allowed two hits in six innings to lift Aliso Niguel past Trabuco Hills 1-0 on Thursday.
In the second game of a doubleheader, Trabuco Hills defeated Aliso Niguel 7-5. Daniel Johnson had three RBIs.
Claremont defeated Glendora 4-3. Matt Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Diamond Bar defeated Bonita 5-4. Fabian Moran had two hits and two RBIs. South Hills rallied for a 7-5 win over Ayala. Nick Martinez hit a three-run home run and Isaiah Ayala added a two-run home run to help South Hills overcome a 4-0 deficit.
Apr. 12, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
- Baseball
Baseball coaches and parents everywhere should offer support for Reseda Cleveland coach Sid Lopez, who has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of an investigation into his decision to light a fire on the infield in an attempt to dry up a puddle last month.
Greg Venger, Cleveland’s athletic director, coached the baseball team on Wednesday when the Cavaliers upset Chatsworth 10-0 in a West Valley League opener.
A video showing Lopez’s actions was sent to the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to Trent Cornelius, the district athletics coordinator. Lopez was trying to make the field playable during a Friday practice for a Saturday junior varsity game.
Apr. 12, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
BASEBALL
BIG VIII LEAGUE
King 8, Corona Santiago 2
Apr. 12, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
- Baseball
A San Francisco Giants fan living among Dodger fans in Los Angeles has to put up with a lot, but there are some City Section baseball coaches who willingly endure their players’ ire for rooting for the Giants.
El Camino Real Coach Josh Lienhard is a well-known Giants fan. He was born in the Bay Area.
Sylmar Coach Ray Rivera said he’s also a Giants fan after going to college at the University of San Francisco and never forgiving the Dodgers for getting rid of Fernando Valenzuela and Mike Piazza.
Apr. 12, 2018, 7:16 a.m.
- Softball
At 17-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sunset League, Los Alamitos is solidly entrenched as the No. 1 team in the Southern Section Division 1 softball poll.
Sophomore third baseman Aliya Belarde leads the team with a .574 batting average, including 27 hits and 16 RBIs. Outfielder Karrington Houshmandzadeh is hitting .455 with 20 hits.
Then there’s junior pitcher Sarah Ladd, who is 13-1 and has 76 strikeouts in 79 innings.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
West Valley League play in prep baseball began on Wednesday, and Cleveland pulled off the stunner of the day, defeating Chatsworth 10-0 in a game that was halted after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The Cavaliers collected 14 hits off Chatsworth ace Gabe Achucarro. Alec Garcia and Bobby Velasco each went four for four. Garcia had five RBIs. Pitcher Bryan Andrade limited the Chancellors to four hits, striking out five.
El Camino Real also had a surprising mercy rule victory over Birmingham 15-5 in six innings. Cole Kitchen hit a three-run home run and Joey Klein threw three innings of scoreless relief. Parker Tuszynski went three for three.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
- Baseball
To beat Owen Sharts of Simi Valley, you need a top pitching performance. And three Camarillo pitchers came through on Wednesday afternoon in a 1-0 Coastal Canyon League victory.
Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one hit in five innings. Devin Huffman threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Sam Silveyra went from second base to the mound to get the game’s final out.
Sharts struck out eight and walked none. His fastball was up a couple of times, and Camarillo (13-3) took advantage. In the fourth inning, Drew Carter got a double and Nick Schnopp drove him home for the game’s only run on an RBI single to right. Last week, Sharts won a 1-0 game in the Boras Classic.
Apr. 11, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
- Baseball
Narbonne is headed to Hawaii to open its 2018 football season against St. Louis in Honolulu during zero week on Aug. 17.
Last season, the defending City Section Open Division champion Gauchos traveled to Hawaii and lost to St. Louis 56-50.
With only five Marine League teams, Narbonne will add a sixth nonleague game.