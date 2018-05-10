El Toro victory sets up South Coast League title decider against Capistrano Valley

El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.

That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.

Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.