Etiwanda comes out hitting in 13-1 win over Damien in Baseline League showdown

May. 7, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
- Baseball
Etiwanda is the defending Southern Section Division 2 champion in prep baseball, so the Eagles know how to play in pressure games. They came out on Monday in the first game of a critical three-game series against Damien and performed brilliantly.
Marcus Johnson threw a five-hitter and Cody Freeman contributed four hits from the leadoff position to lead Eitwanda past Damien 13-1 and pull the Eagles into a first-place tie in the Baseline League. Gio Del Negro had three hits and Tyler Bardowell and Austyn Coleman hit home runs.
Rancho Cucamonga defeated Chino Hills 2-1 in 10 innings. Omar De La Herran broke the tie with a home run. That means Damien and Etiwanda are two games ahead of third-place Chino Hills with two to play.
May. 7, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 7, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- Track
The Ford Southern Section track and field prelims will take place Saturday at four sites around Southern California.
Division 1 is at Trabuco Hills. Division 2 is at Moorpark. Division 3 is at Estancia. Division 4 is at Carpinteria.
Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at noon. General admission is $8 and $5 for students.
May. 6, 2018, 10:26 a.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
May. 6, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
- Football
The top two football teams in Southern California for this fall, Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, are among the schools sending teams to participate in the Orlando Scandrick seven-on-seven tournament set for Saturday at Los Alamitos High. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Gardena Serra, Narbonne, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Alemany, La Habra and Westlake are also among the teams entered.
Scandrick, a cornerback with the Washington Redskins who graduated from Los Alamitos, has been sponsoring the event and providing funds to the team that wins the event to help their football program.
May. 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
Semifinals, Saturday
May. 5, 2018, 6:01 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa (26-2) had its final tuneup on Saturday before a season-ending series with Redondo to decide the Bay League title. Three pitchers combined on a no-hitter (watch out Dodgers) in the team’s 2-0 win over Long Beach Wilson.
Jared Karros threw five hitless innings, followed by Alfonso Cano and Joey Acosta at one apiece. Dylan Dennis and Bash Alexiades had RBIs.
Mira Costa faces Redondo at home on Tuesday and on the road on Thursday with a one-game lead.
May. 5, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #1 Carson
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 San Fernando at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Harbor Teacher at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Sylmar
#12 Port of Los Angeles at #5 Venice
#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Birmingham
#14 King/Drew at #3 Chavez
#11 Palisades at #6 Eagle Rock
#10 Lincoln at #7 Bell
#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Narbonne at #16 Bravo
#20 Los Angeles CES at #13 Reseda
#19 North Hollywood at #14 Van Nuys
#18 Taft at #15 Northridge
May. 5, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
- Basketball
The comeback of the year award goes to Sean Miller and Arizona.
Encino Crespi guard Brandon Williams announced on Saturday that he will attend Arizona.
Williams was a former Arizona commit who signed a non-binding scholarship agreement last November with the Wildcats, only to open up his recruitment following continuing issues with the FBI’s ongoing probe involving alleged corruption, fraud and bribery in college basketball.
May. 4, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
- Baseball
Damien is on a roll in high school baseball. The Spartans won their ninth consecutive game Friday and hold a one-game lead in the Baseline League after a 6-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga.
The league title should be decided next week after Damien plays second-place Etiwanda in a three-game series.
Connor Bartholomew had two hits and three RBIs.