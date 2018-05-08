Etiwanda comes out hitting in 13-1 win over Damien in Baseline League showdown

Etiwanda is the defending Southern Section Division 2 champion in prep baseball, so the Eagles know how to play in pressure games. They came out on Monday in the first game of a critical three-game series against Damien and performed brilliantly.

Marcus Johnson threw a five-hitter and Cody Freeman contributed four hits from the leadoff position to lead Eitwanda past Damien 13-1 and pull the Eagles into a first-place tie in the Baseline League. Gio Del Negro had three hits and Tyler Bardowell and Austyn Coleman hit home runs.

Rancho Cucamonga defeated Chino Hills 2-1 in 10 innings. Omar De La Herran broke the tie with a home run. That means Damien and Etiwanda are two games ahead of third-place Chino Hills with two to play.