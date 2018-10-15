Fairfax is facing 14-0 deficit against Westchester in suspended game set to resume

Fairfax coach Shane Cox has spent all weekend thinking about what play to call on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Fairfax when his team resumes a suspended football game against Westchester with 22 seconds left in the second quarter and the Lions trailing 14-0.

In truth, he’s going to call the same play he would have called on Friday night when the game was halted because of lightning. The two teams are not expected to take a 10-minute halftime intermission after the 22 seconds runs off the clock. They’re going to move immediately to the third quarter.