Fairfax is facing 14-0 deficit against Westchester in suspended game set to resume

Oct. 14, 2018, 6:19 p.m.
- Football
Fairfax coach Shane Cox has spent all weekend thinking about what play to call on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Fairfax when his team resumes a suspended football game against Westchester with 22 seconds left in the second quarter and the Lions trailing 14-0.
Fairfax will have the ball on the Westchester 23 with no timeouts left.
In truth, he’s going to call the same play he would have called on Friday night when the game was halted because of lightning. The two teams are not expected to take a 10-minute halftime intermission after the 22 seconds runs off the clock. They’re going to move immediately to the third quarter.
Oct. 13, 2018, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday, October 13th
CITY
EASTERN LEAGUE
Oct. 13, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
- Volleyball
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 13, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
- Football
So far, nine City Section football games halted on Friday because of lightning have been rescheduled or will resume Saturday and Monday.
Here’s the confirmed schedules:
Saturday:
Oct. 13, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
After a dispute and disagreement about when and where to resume its football game halted by lightning, Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar have decided to call it a 7-7 tie and move on.
The game for first place in the Sunset League was stopped Friday night because of lightning.
“Due to the inability to secure a proper facility to accommodate this game on such short notice, both schools have agreed to call the game a tie of 7-7.
Oct. 13, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.
“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”
There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.
Oct. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 12th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 12, 2018, 7:13 p.m.
- Football
In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.
A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.
It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
Thursday, October 11th
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG 4 LEAGUE
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:07 p.m.
- Football
With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.
Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed by returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.
Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.