Fairfax summer basketball tournament is loaded with top teams

If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on Monday, June 25, and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.

Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.