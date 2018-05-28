Advertisement
  • Basketball
Fairfax summer basketball tournament is loaded with top teams

Cassius Stanley of Sierra Canyon is scheduled to participate in the Fairfax tournament beginning June 25.
Cassius Stanley of Sierra Canyon is scheduled to participate in the Fairfax tournament beginning June 25. (Maria Alejandra Cardona)

If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on Monday, June 25, and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.

Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Also participating is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, led by standout junior to be Ziaire Williams. There’s Mater Dei with its outstanding group of rising sophomores and juniors.

  • Baseball
Cole Winn leads Orange Lutheran into Division 1 baseball semifinals

When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.

Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday night, adding an RBI double and RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.

Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional championship results

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional championship result

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship, Saturday

Baseball: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional results and championship schedule

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarterfinals, Friday

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional semifinal results and championship schedule

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

Torrey Pines, Palm Desert, Oaks Christian qualify for state golf finals

Torrey Pines, Palm Desert and Oaks Christian were the three golf teams that move on to the CIF state golf championships after leading the qualifiers at the CIF SCGA Southern California regional on Thursday in Pasadena.

Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran won the individual title with a seven-under par 65.

Here’s the link to complete results.

Softball: Thursday's Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Baseball: City quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

BASEBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION