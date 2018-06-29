Fairfax tournament semifinals: Sierra Canyon vs. Taft, Mater Dei vs. Rancho Christian

Jun. 29, 2018, 5:27 a.m.
- Basketball
The semifinals are set for Friday at the Fairfax tournament. Mater Dei will take on Rancho Christian at 6 p.m., followed by Sierra Canyon facing Taft at 7:30 p.m.
Fairfax will play Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
Rancho Christian defeated Rolling Hills Prep 82-60. Dominick Harris had 22 points, and Luke Turner 19. Vaughn Flowers led Rolling Hills with 22 points. Mater Dei defeated Loyola 89-58.
Jun. 28, 2018, 7:11 a.m.
- Basketball
Sierra Canyon and Taft have advanced to a Friday matchup in the semifinals of the Fairfax summer basketball tournament. Game time will be 7:30 p.m.
In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Sierra Canyon defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 109-90. Terren Frank and KJ Martin each scored 27 points and Cassius Stanley had 23. Julian Rishwain scored 29 points and Ziaire Williams 24 for Notre Dame.
Taft defeated Fairfax 60-54. Makani Whiteside scored 22 points.
Jun. 27, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- Football
- Basketball
The No. 1 two-sport athlete in California, Drake London of Moorpark, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to USC and will play football and basketball for the Trojans.
The 6-foot-4 London is a standout receiver in football and an outstanding guard in basketball.
He has dreamed of playing both in college and that’s his plan for now. He said his scholarship will be in football.
Jun. 27, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
- Baseball
Santa Ana Mater Dei has hired Saddleback Valley Christian coach Richard Mercado as its new baseball coach.
Mercado is a Mater Dei grad. He replaces Burt Call, whose contract was not renewed.
Mercado was a catcher at the University of Arizona.
Jun. 26, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
- Basketball
Tuesday’s schedule for the Fairfax basketball tournament was postponed, forcing a revised schedule beginning Wednesday.
There will be seven games played on Wednesday at Fairfax. First-round games include Mater Dei vs. Valencia, 11:45 a.m.; Beverly Hills vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 1 p.m.; and Loyola vs. Pasadena, 2:15 p.m.
Also on Wednesday are quarterfinal games: Sierra Canyon vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Taft vs. Fairfax, 8:30 p.m.
Jun. 25, 2018, 9:07 p.m.
- Basketball
The opening night of the Fairfax basketball tournament produced the usual jockeying for space under the basket, with five videographers determined to capture the best dunk from Sierra Canyon’s group of dunkers.
But the real star from the opening games was 6-foot-8 junior Ziaire Williams of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He scored 36 points and had 10 blocks and 10 rebounds in an 82-74 win over Santa Monica.
As Brentwood coach Ryan Bailey put it, “That’s a pro with the ball.”
Jun. 25, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
- Softball
Junior catcher Kinzie Hanson of Norco has been named the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in softball.
Here’s the link to the All-CIF softball teams.
Pitcher Cory Carrillo of Newbury Park was the Division 2 player of the year.
Jun. 25, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
Pitcher-outfielder Ryan Daugherty of Capistrano Valley has been named the Division 1 player of the year in high school baseball. He helped lead the Cougars to the Division 1 championship.
Here’s the link to the All-CIF teams.
Tyson Heaton of Yucaipa was the Division 2 player of the year.
Jun. 25, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
The final high school sports transfer number is in for the 2017-18 school year. There were 16,839 transfers reported by the member schools of the California Interscholastic Federation.
That’s a record number of transfers statewide and the fourth consecutive year of an increase.
In 2014-15, the number was 15,865. In 2015-16, it was 15,882. In 2016-17, it was 16,595. The total increase over four years is 974 and comes out to a rise of 6.1%.
Jun. 24, 2018, 9:47 a.m.
- Basketball
Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said most of his top players will be available starting Monday to play in the Fairfax tournament.
Sierra Canyon opens against St. Francis in a 7:30 p.m. game at Fairfax High.
Sierra Canyon is expected to be the No. 1 team in the state for 2018-19.