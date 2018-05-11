Field set for the Battle of the Beach seven on seven tournament at Edison

Dorsey long jumper and high jumper Porte-joie Tshiaba, left, and long jumper and triple jumper Julian Willams are multisport athletes. (Eric Sondheimer)

There’s a lack of depth in track and field, particularly in the City Section, where schools are seeing dwindling numbers. At the Coliseum League finals on Thursday at Fremont, there was just one varsity athlete entered in the 110 hurdles for boys.

Longtime Dorsey coach Ralph Tilley, who has won 16 City titles, said it’s becoming a challenge persuading top athletes not to focus on a single sport. He also sees students choosing private schools instead of sticking with the neighborhood public school.

Whatever the reasons, Dorsey is trying to stay relevant by getting its best athletes to participate in the sport. Long jumper and triple jumper Julian Williams is the top pitcher for the Coliseum League champion baseball team. High jumper and long jumper Porte-joie Tshiaba is a former basketball player. Tshiaba cleared 6-4 in the high jump. Williams went 45-11 in the triple jump.