Field set for the Battle of the Beach seven on seven tournament at Edison

May. 11, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
- Football
The field for the Battle of the Beach seven on seven passing tournament at Edison this summer has been finalized. The tournament will take place on Saturday, July 7.
The teams include Bishop Amat, Cajon, Cathedral Catholic, L.A. Cathedral, Charter Oak, JSerra, La Habra, Corona Centennial, Mater Dei, Norco, Mission Hills, Mission Viejo, Narbonne, Orange Lutheran, Paraclete. Gardena Serra, Servite, St. John Bosco and Valencia.
Orange Lutheran, led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, along with Mission Viejo, led by quarterback Joey Yellen, are among the new teams participating.
May. 11, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
The brother-sister combination of Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle from Palm Desert have been having a season-long competition to see who finishes with the most hits during the regular season for their respective teams.
The baseball and softball teams each finished 12-0 in league play.
But the winner in the hits department is the sister. Sydney, a senior, finished with 43 hits for the softball team. Jordan, a junior, had 40 hits for the baseball team. Sydney also had 50 RBIs.
May. 11, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Football
Hawkins has made another football coaching change, hiring Ronald Coltress, a PE teacher who was a JV assistant coach last season. He’ll be the third head coach in the last three years.
He replaces Richard Dax Sanchies, who said he left the program in a “mutual agreement” with the administration. Hawkins was 0-11 last season.
Sanchies replaced Mil’Von James, who left after the 2016 season. The school had to forfeit all its games after ineligible players were discovered.
May. 11, 2018, 7:47 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 11, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 10, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 10, 2018, 7:41 p.m.
- Track
There’s a lack of depth in track and field, particularly in the City Section, where schools are seeing dwindling numbers. At the Coliseum League finals on Thursday at Fremont, there was just one varsity athlete entered in the 110 hurdles for boys.
Longtime Dorsey coach Ralph Tilley, who has won 16 City titles, said it’s becoming a challenge persuading top athletes not to focus on a single sport. He also sees students choosing private schools instead of sticking with the neighborhood public school.
Whatever the reasons, Dorsey is trying to stay relevant by getting its best athletes to participate in the sport. Long jumper and triple jumper Julian Williams is the top pitcher for the Coliseum League champion baseball team. High jumper and long jumper Porte-joie Tshiaba is a former basketball player. Tshiaba cleared 6-4 in the high jump. Williams went 45-11 in the triple jump.
May. 10, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
- Baseball
The defending Division 1 champions are not done quite yet. El Toro High won the South Coast League baseball championship on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Capistrano Valley.
Chase Luttrell allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. He also had two hits. Andrew Noel added two hits. Connor Martin of Capistrano Valley made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff home run. The Division 1 playoff pairings will be announced on Monday.
Mission Viejo claimed third place in the South Coast League with a 3-1 win over Aliso Niguel. Will Levine and Hayden Cody combined on a four-hitter. The Diablos scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Joey Lane had an RBI single.
May. 10, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
- Baseball
There’s no clear favorite to win the City Section Open Division baseball championship on June 2 at Dodger Stadium, but Cleveland and Chatsworth served notice on Thursday that they’re likely to be the top two seeded teams after finishing tied for first place in the West Valley League.
Cleveland has the tiebreaker edge and will be the top seed from the league after defeating Taft 7-5. “We did it,” Coach Sid Lopez said.
Cleveland started seven sophomores this season and overcame a three-game suspension to Lopez for lighting his infield on fire while trying to dry up a puddle. Adrian Gonzalez had two RBIs and Bobby Velasco, Alec Garcia and Christopher Lozano each finished with two hits.
May. 10, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
- Basketball
With the 2018-19 sports season moving up a week, leagues have begun to make changes in their scheduling, and the Mission League has decided to no longer have a 12-game league schedule in basketball. Teams will play each other once, then have a four-team tournament to decide the top four seeds from the league.
“We don’t want to play in December,” Crespi Coach Russell White said of the changes. “We don’t want to play three days a week and with the schedule moving up, we’d have to play 12 games in five weeks.”
The Trinity League also has elected to drop playing each school twice in league play.