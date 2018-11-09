Oaks Christian football playoff game is postponed because of fires

Nov. 9, 2018, 6:20 a.m.
Wildfires in Ventura County and Los Angeles County could force postponement of several high school football playoff games scheduled for Friday.
Oaks Christian in Westlake Village was scheduled to travel to Orange County to play JSerra in a Division 1 quarterfinal, but the game has been postponed, athletic director Jan Hethcock said. Flames are nearby, players have lost homes, parts of the area have been evacuated and parts of the 101 Freeway are closed, Hethcock said Friday morning via text. The game was scheduled to be televised by Fox Sports West. It could be rescheduled for Saturday.
Calabasas is another team scheduled to travel to Orange County to face San Juan Hills. Athletic director Jon Palarz said the decision Thursday was to play the game but evacuations, changing fire conditions and road and freeway closures could force the administration to change plans.
Nov. 8, 2018, 10:34 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:59 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
DIVISION I
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
BOYS WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:52 p.m.
BOYS WATER POLO
CITY
Championship, Thursday
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 8
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nov. 8, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy won the CIF/SCGA SoCal girls’ high school golf championship on Thursday, shooting a 5-under-par 68 at Brookside Golf Course.
She had seven birdies, including all four par-5s.
In second place with a 69 was Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei.
Nov. 8, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
- Football
Taft has named Edwin Tucker as its football coach.
He was the school’s golf coach but served as an assistant football during the successful Troy Starr years, coaching junior varsity. Starr was head coach for 14 years before leaving for San Diego.
Most importantly, Tucker is a social studies teacher at Taft. Athletic director Mark Drucker said the program has struggled with a series of walk-on coaches since Starr’s departure.
Nov. 7, 2018, 9:29 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 7, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1