Oaks Christian football playoff game is postponed because of fires

Oaks Christian in Westlake Village was scheduled to travel to Orange County to play JSerra in a Division 1 quarterfinal, but the game has been postponed, athletic director Jan Hethcock said. Flames are nearby, players have lost homes, parts of the area have been evacuated and parts of the 101 Freeway are closed, Hethcock said Friday morning via text. The game was scheduled to be televised by Fox Sports West. It could be rescheduled for Saturday.