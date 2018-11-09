Advertisement
By

Oaks Christian football playoff game is postponed because of fires

Wildfires in Ventura County and Los Angeles County could force postponement of several high school football playoff games scheduled for Friday.

Oaks Christian in Westlake Village was scheduled to travel to Orange County to play JSerra in a Division 1 quarterfinal, but the game has been postponed, athletic director Jan Hethcock said. Flames are nearby, players have lost homes, parts of the area have been evacuated and parts of the 101 Freeway are closed, Hethcock said Friday morning via text. The game was scheduled to be televised by Fox Sports West. It could be rescheduled for Saturday.

Calabasas is another team scheduled to travel to Orange County to face San Juan Hills. Athletic director Jon Palarz said the decision Thursday was to play the game but evacuations, changing fire conditions and road and freeway closures could force the administration to change plans.

Girls volleyball: Southern California and Northern California regional results and updated pairings

CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Girls tennis: City semifinal results and championship schedule

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

DIVISION I

Boys water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff results and Saturday's championship schedule

BOYS WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Boys water polo: City championship result

BOYS WATER POLO

CITY

Championship, Thursday

Football: Thursday's playoff score

Thursday, Nov. 8

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

By

Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy shoots 68 to win CIF/SCGA SoCal girls' golf title

Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy won the CIF/SCGA SoCal girls’ high school golf championship on Thursday, shooting a 5-under-par 68 at Brookside Golf Course.

She had seven birdies, including all four par-5s.

In second place with a 69 was Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei.

  • Football
By

Edwin Tucker is named football coach at Taft

Taft has named Edwin Tucker as its football coach.

He was the school’s golf coach but served as an assistant football during the successful Troy Starr years, coaching junior varsity. Starr was head coach for 14 years before leaving for San Diego.

Most importantly, Tucker is a social studies teacher at Taft. Athletic director Mark Drucker said the program has struggled with a series of walk-on coaches since Starr’s departure.

Girls' volleyball: Open Division regional quarterfinal results and regional semifinal schedule

CIF STATE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Boys' water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and updated championship schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1